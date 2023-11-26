Get your rugged portable drive fix with Cyber Monday deals on the tiny Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro Series IP55-rated Portable SSDs

If you're in the market for a dust and waterproof portable SSD, the Crucial X9 Pro might be worth your attention. Coming with 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacity options, with USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds via Type-C, this family of drives are on Cyber Monday sale at $60, $88, and $183 respectively.

-22% Off on Crucial X9 Pro 1TB Portable SSD Up to 1050MB/s Read and Write - Water and dust Resistant, PC and Mac - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive

-32% Off on Crucial X9 Pro 2TB Portable SSD



-27% Off on Crucial X9 Pro 4TB Portable SSD

These are pocket-friendly 65 x 50mm sized devices with read/ write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s, and 256-bit AES hardware encryption, plus the assurance of dust and water resistance. The casing is anodized aluminum with a rubberized soft touch base. For its size and capacity, you get a lighter and faster mass storage drive.

Crucial also gives you one-month complimentary access to Adobe Create Cloud and Mylio Photos+, with product purchases before December 31st, 2024.

There's also the Crucial X10 Pro...

-26% off on Crucial X10 Pro 1TB Portable SSD Cyber Monday Deal! Up to 2100MB/s Read, 2000MB/s Write - Water and dust Resistant, PC and Mac - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive

-27% off on Crucial X10 Pro 2TB Portable SSD Cyber Monday Deal!

-33% off on Crucial X10 Pro 4TB Portable SSD Cyber Monday Deal!

If you demand more speed from your portable stortage, there's the Crucial X10 Pro giving you up to 2,100 MB/s read/ write speeds. These are a bit pricier than the X9 Pro drices, but you're still getting good discounts with 1TB for $92, 2TB for $130, and 4TB for $210. Crucial adds to the X10 Pro package by including a USB Type-C to Type-A cable, allowing Type-A compatibility with several computers and gaming consoles. We reviewed the X10 Pro and this is what our colleague had to say about the drive:

For those who work with large files, who can take full advantage of its USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 interface, Crucial's X10 Pro is the fastest USB drive we've tested. It was also quite reasonably priced when we wrote this, at $170 for the 2TB model we tested. That, combined with solid software and a nice compact, metal-clad shell makes it easy to recommend. Matt Safford

This is a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface device, and at the time we reviewed this, the 2TB variant was selling for $170. While the X9 Pro is a great nifty little portable device, the X10 takes advantage of the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, which can be a time saver, especially when you need to transfer large files.

Whether you choose the X9 Pro or the X10 Pro for your requirements, Crucial backs its products with a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.