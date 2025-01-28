AMD denies 9070 XT leaked prices — '$899 USD starting price point was never part of the plan'

A Bulgarian retailer previously stated that AMD delayed the launch of the Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT, and that the latter was priced at 500 Bulgarian Levs more than the 7900 XT. VideoCardz calculated that this meant the RX 9070 XT would retail at around $899, while the vanilla RX 9070 would be $749. Moreover, the original launch date of the first RX 9000 cards was claimed to be January 23. However, AMD Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Gaming Marketing Frank Azor has now clarified that an $899 starting price for the RX 9070 XT “was never part of the plan.”

While we aren’t going to comment on all the price rumors, I can say that an $899 USD starting price point was never part of the plan.January 27, 2025

AMD has yet to release official pricing for its upcoming RDNA 4 graphics cards, which are supposed to deliver performance on par with the RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti. The first batch of Radeon 9000 graphics cards was conspicuous by the absence of details during AMD’s keynote, with the company saying it ran out of time to show them off on-stage at the event.

Rumors suggest that Team Red was caught off guard by the aggressive pricing that Intel and Nvidia introduced in the mid-range market, especially as the Intel Arc B580 launched at $249, while Team Green priced the RTX 5070 Ti and 5070 'MSRP cards' at $749 and $549, respectively. These rumors were quickly dispelled by AMD, though, through its posts on social media. Though we are still waiting for the actual pricing of its latest GPUs.

Nevertheless, it seems that there’s already a ready stock of AMD’s latest GPUs in various retailers and that they’re just waiting on the company to give the go signal and put them on the front-of-store shelves. This delay means that reviewers haven’t been able to release the details of these new GPUs, and that we can only rely on leaked specs to estimate how much these graphics cards will perform.

AMD hasn’t released any official statement about why they delayed the release of these graphics cards, but we hope it will allow retailers to stock up on RX 7090 XT and RX 7090 GPUs from the get-go and prevent shortages. That way, we don’t have to worry about finding a new GPU and dealing with scalpers selling these hard-to-find PC components at more than triple the MSRP.

Still, if you’re looking to upgrade your GPU, you should wait until the release of the Nvidia 5070 and 5070 Ti, which is rumored to be on February 20, and these AMD GPUs in March, before spending your hard-earned money. That way, you can check out multiple independent reviews of these cards and ensure that you’re getting the best hardware for your needs and budget.