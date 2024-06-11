AMD RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards get a new game bundle — get Company of Heroes 3 and Lies of P for 'free' with your new GPU
Or you can still grab Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Starfield.
AMD is giving gamers two new games (except for Japan-based buyers, which only get one title) for every new purchase of its RX 7800XT and 7700XT GPUs — from participating retailers. Buyers can choose among Company of Heroes 3, Lies of P, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Starfield Premium Edition, with CoH3 being a new addition to the bundling program. These AAA titles launched in 2023 and currently cost between $40 and $100, so you effectively get a $100 to $170 discount on these $450 to $500 GPUs — provided you were otherwise planning to buy both games but have not yet done so.
The promo starts today, on June 11, 2024, at 9 am ET and ends on July 20, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET, giving you ample time to get your hands on an AMD GPU with these games. Both in-store and online GPU purchases are eligible for the promo, so you don’t even have to leave your gaming cave to get the coupons. But not everyone gets to enjoy the promo — buyers in China, Russia, Venezuela, North Korea, Belarus, Burma, Cuba, Iran, Syria, and Sudan can’t get in on the action.
The promo also limits redemption to one copy of the chosen title per redemption, email address, and person. It also limits the downloads of a specific game to only three per household. So, if you buy four RX 7700 XT or RX 7800 XT cards and register them under four different people all living in the same house, you can only download three copies of Starfield — the fourth person will have to pick a different title (or use a different address).
Note that this promotion is run through participating retailers — meaning AMD and its AIBs do not have the coupons. So, you'll want to check that you’re getting your GPU from a participating store if you want to the games.
One interesting aspect of the current promotion is that only upper-midrange lower-high-end AMD GPUs are eligible. We assume that's an attempt to help clear out inventory specifically on those models, which implies they're perhaps not selling as well as AMD and its partners would like. The top-end and entry-level AMD RDNA 3 RX 7000-series GPUs apparently don't need the help, or perhaps AMD will focus on those with a future promotion. So if you're in the market for an RX 7600, RX 7600 XT, RX 7900 GRE, RX 7900 XT, or RX 7900 XTX... too bad, no free games for you!
It makes sense for AMD provide promotions on only certain products, but at the same time, we're surprised there's no need or desire to push the rest of the current lineup. In the past, many game bundles have applied to most of the current generation, though you might only get one game code for more budget-minded cards. Perhaps it's only AMD’s mid-range lineup that isn’t performing as well as it hoped, but considering its gaming revenue dropped by 48% in 24Q1 and Nvidia recently cornered 88% of the desktop GPU market, we suspect that's not the case.
Hopefully, AMD can recover from the current GPU slump, as we wouldn't want Nvidia to be the sole graphics card purveyor. Current rumors suggest RDNA 4 GPUs may not arrive until 2025, which means Nvidia Blackwell RTX 50-series GPUs might reign uncontested at the end of the year. While AMD’s cards are often more affordable than comparable Nvidia offerings, at least in rasterization performance, the green team clearly dominates in market share. In the meantime, anyone looking to upgrade to an AMD mainstream graphics card will get a bonus in the form of a couple of 'free' games.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.