Asus launches triple-fan RX 6750 GRE Megalodon GPU – midrange RDNA 2 GPU still plentiful even in late 2024

Plenty of older RX 6000 series graphics chips need to be sold, as Asus has launched another variant of the RX 6750 GRE 10GB (via @momomo_us on X).

Launched under Asus’s Atlas Shark or Megalodon brand, this new model of an old GPU features three fans and a dual BIOS switch that can toggle the card from performance to quiet mode. These are, of course, standard features for a card launched in 2024. What’s more interesting is that this is an RX 6750 GRE 10GB, which AMD launched just over a year ago.

The 6750 GRE, which comes in 10GB and 12GB variants that differ in memory capacity and core count, frequency, and power, is a China-exclusive model that exists primarily to sell off the old stock of RX 6000 GPUs. These cards are based on the Navi 22 chip, also used in the RX 6700 XT, the RX 6650 XT, and the RX 6600.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

Asus launching a new model featuring the Navi 22 chip implies efforts to clear out old inventory haven’t succeeded. That’s even though the RX 6750 GRE 12GB beats Nvidia’s RTX 4060 even in ray tracing, according to one review. The RX 6750 GRE 10GB also has an MSRP of $269, lower than the 4060’s $299 price tag, and the midrange AMD card could go for even less at retail, just as cards like the 6600 go for $200 in the U.S. today.

Additionally, AMD might be running out of time to sell these cards. AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed last week during the company's Q3 earnings call that RDNA 4-powered RX 8000 GPUs are on the horizon and are supposed to launch early next year. This would put Navi 22 two generations behind the latest models, making these GPUs even more challenging to sell due to less impressive performance and potentially missing features.

Sales and shipments of graphics cards have held steady since late 2023 and are higher than they were from mid-2022 to mid-2023 but are still well down from their height through 2021. Relatively low demand for graphics cards is probably a critical factor in why these Navi 22-based cards are still on the market for such low prices.