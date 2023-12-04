Asus lists RTX 4070 GPU with a blower design, making it possible to build a budget multi-GPU machine for AI and deep learning

Asus has put a blower cooler on the GeForce RTX 4070, which is currently one of the best graphics cards. The new Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (TURBO-RTX4070-12G) specifically caters to surroundings with restricted airflow, such as server racks and small-form-factory (SFF) systems.

With the ongoing AI fever, we're seeing more blower-type designs on the market. AI users would love to have one or a few of Nvidia's H100 (Hopper) or even the last-generation A100 (Ampere) inside their systems. But realistically, these models are out of reach for the majority. Therefore, many are turning to high-end consumer Ada Lovelace graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 4090, for their AI needs.

Surprisingly, we haven't seen any blower designs for the GeForce RTX 4080, although we have a couple for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and GeForce RTX 4070. Asus has now joined Leadtek and PNY and launched a blower-type GeForce RTX 4070.

The Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (via momomo_us) arrives with your typical blower-type cooler: a single fan blowing the hot air through the graphics card's I/O port. Asus uses a dual-ball bearing fan on this new graphics card, to give consumers twice the lifespan rating over conventional fans with sleeved bearings. As with Asus' modern graphics cards, the Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X is a product of the company's Auto-Extreme technology, a completely automated manufacturing process that the company says improves the quality of the graphics card.

The Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X features a dual-slot design, permitting you to run a few of them on a motherboard, as long as it has the necessary number of expansion slots and spacing. The graphics card measures 269mm (10.59 inches), so it's shorter than Asus' other premium triple-fan models, such as the ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (300mm) or the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (338.9mm). The Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X is slightly longer than the Dual GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (267.01mm), which sports a dual-fan cooler.

Image 1 of 4 Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (Image credit: Asus) Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (Image credit: Asus) Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (Image credit: Asus) Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (Image credit: Asus)

As far as specifications go, the Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X has a boost clock speed of 2,475 MHz, adhering to Nvidia's reference specifications. The graphics card exists solely for tight-spaced enclosures and does not offer the highest clock speeds for a GeForce RTX 4070. For that, Asus has the high-end ROG Strix models.

The Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X draws external power from a standard 8-pin PCIe power connector. Like other blower-type designs and server-grade graphics cards, the power connector is located at the rear of the graphics card to help with cable management, especially inside server racks. The recommended power supply capacity for a single graphics card is 650W, so you'll need a bigger unit if you plan to run three or four of these in a server rack.

The graphics card has four display outputs, allowing you to connect up to four monitors simultaneously, via a native HDMI 2.1a port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs with HDCP 2.3 support. Asus has equipped the Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X with a 304 stainless steel bracket that combats corrosion.

Pricing and availability of the Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X are unknown, since Asus hasn't made an official announcement for the graphics card.