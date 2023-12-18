Nvidia's cut-down model of its fastest gaming GPU launches Dec 28 - Sanctions-compliant Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090D is significantly slower than standard version, for impacted countries like China

Nvidia will unleash its GeForce RTX 4090D in China on Thursday, Dec 28 at 10pm Beijing time (9am EST), according to a Chinese PC tech reviews site. EXPReview (h/t momomo_us) says that this China-specific card, made to duck deftly beneath the latest set of US Gov export controls, will replace the GeForce RTX 4090 that has been moved onto the restricted list. The site also shares a sprinkling of specs, but nothing we haven’t seen before this release date news.

The latest information we have about the GeForce RTX 4090D is that it is TDP-capped and may lack overclocking. EXPReview echoes these information nuggets, but it isn’t clear if it has new information confirming them, or if it is just bringing readers up to date with the latest rumors. Instead of waffling about the purported specs and differences between the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090D and the card it is replacing in countries where these US export controls will apply (not just China):

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec / Card GeForce RTX 4090D GeForce RTX 4090 GPU AD102-250 AD102-300/AD102-301 GPU processing cores fewer 16,384 CUDA cores, 512 Tensor cores, 128 RT cores GPU clocks Base 2280, boost 2520 MHz Base 2235, boost 2520 MHz TPP score <4,800 5,286 TDP Capped 425W 450W Overclocking No Yes China MSRP 12,999 yuan 12,999 yuan

In the table above, the Total Processing Power (TPP) score is important as that is the US sanction-defined parameter that must not be exceeded in exports to certain countries. Thus, we know the new GeForce RTX 4090D will have a TPP score of under 4,800 to comply, but we don’t know how far it will limbo beneath this bar. Another unknown is how heavily Nvidia will wield the silicon scalpel to cut down the GPU to achieve its ‘D’ design goal.

Remember to take the predicted / leaded specs and release date of the RTX 4090D with a pinch of salt. Also, readers outside of China might have been interested in grabbing one of these cut-down graphics products, if it wasn’t for the indication that there will be no price cuts in line with the spec cuts.

Nvidia is also expected to release some more broadly available RTX 40 Super graphics cards in the coming weeks. The latest rumors point to a January 2024 launch and release for the as-yet-unannounced Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super.