Radeon RX 7900 XT hits all-time low of $624

It's one of those times when you can get a good deal on a graphics card, specifically the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT. The graphics card usually sells for $689.99, but it's on sale for $624.99 at Newegg, an all-time low for the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is one of the best graphics cards. With beefy specifications, such as the 5,376 RDNA 3 Stream Processors and 20GB GDDR6, it is an excellent gaming upgrade. The Sapphire model features a triple-fan cooling solution and a factory overclock. The graphics card has a 2,075 MHz game clock and a 2,450 MHz boost clock, 50 MHz and 56 MHz higher than AMD's reference specifications.

The Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT comes with AMD’s Q3’24 gaming bundle. Therefore, you’ll receive free copies of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening to break in your new graphics card.

The graphics card’s price reduction and included game bundle at Newegg make the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT a bit tempting choice. Prime Day is coming up, so there may be even sweeter offers for gamers. However, if you need an RX 7900 XT at this instant, the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT is worth your consideration.