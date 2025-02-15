Redditor snaps up early RX 9070 XT GPU for $950 — delivery date slated for March 10

A Sapphire Nitro+ RX 9070 XT Gaming OC listing accidentally went live on Amazon, and a Reddit user had just enough time to place an order with a reported March 10 delivery date. The shared invoice is quoted at CAD 1,365, which translates to almost $950 before taxes.

The Redditor paid what is equivalent to Nvidia's set MSRP for the RTX 5080, though you'd be hard-pressed to find any model available in stock. Amazon has promptly taken down the listing. The buyer managed to secure an order in hopes of performance similar to the elusive RTX 5080. However, it's a considerable risk since the graphics card isn't out yet, so there are no reviews to see its performance. The user hasn't been charged as of writing, indicating that Amazon will likely cancel the order. Besides, paying such an exorbitant amount for a soon-to-launch GPU doesn't make sense, especially if the card doesn't arrive before the embargo date and lacks driver support.

Likewise, another Redditor had acquired a Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC and even posted an unboxing video on X (click on the embedded post below). The unboxing reveals the Radeon RX 9070 XT with 4,096 Streaming Processors (SPs) and 16GB of VRAM, corroborating almost every previous spec leak. Per the GPU's box, the Sapphire Nitro+ RX 9070 XT Gaming OC mandates an 850W power supply, somewhat less stringent than the leaked Red Devil model at an eye-watering 900W, so the Sapphire model likely comes with a lower factory overclock. The packaging also mentions FSR 4, implying AMD will launch the new tech along with the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Radeon RX 9070 XT GIGABYTE GAMING OC UNBOXING pic.twitter.com/VEuZvpWm6eFebruary 14, 2025

This isn't the first time we've seen the RX 9070 XT outside its retail packaging. At CES, we grabbed a few snippets of the Navi 48 chip and a handful of custom cards, which AIBs readily showcased. Just a few days later, a Ukrainian seller unboxed the Asus RX 9070 XT TUF Gaming, suggesting that retailers have been equipped with inventory since around mid-January.

AMD will host the RX 9070 announcement on February 28 and has set a launch date for early March. The chipmaker will finally reveal the performance numbers and likely pricing gamers have been waiting for. Meanwhile, Nvidia has allegedly postponed the $549 RTX 5070 release to March to compete with the RX 9070.