RX 9070 XT Red Devil packaging recommends a 900W power supply — AMD's Frank Azor confirms custom cards with lower wattage requirements

Packaging for one of AMD's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards has been uncovered, showing the alleged power supply requirements for the RDNA 4 GPU, which will rival the best graphics cards. Tomasz Gawronski posted an image of what appears to be the box of PowerColor's Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil, revealing an eye-opening 900W minimum power supply requirement.

If you're unfamiliar with PowerColor's product stack, the Red Devil models are the top-end SKUs with the highest factory overclocks. Therefore, they consume more power than regular and moderately overclocked models. Also, note that the 900W requirement applies to the entire system, not just the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

The RX 9070 XT Red Devil's 900W minimum power supply requirement is identical to the previous RX 7900 XTX Red Devil. That means you'd need a power supply that can deliver at least 75A on the 12V rail. PowerColor previously used the Ryzen 9 7950X as the reference for the 900W requirement on the RX 7900 XTX Red Devil. Compared to the vanilla RX 7900 XTX with a TBP (typical board power of 355W), which calls for an 800W unit (at least 65A on the 12V rail), the RX 9070 XT Red Devil's is 100W higher. AMD's recommendation is based on a PC configured with a Ryzen 9 5900X.

However, if we look at the competition, the RX 9070 XT Red Devil's requirement doesn't shock us one bit. For example, Nvidia recommends an 850W power supply as the baseline for the RTX 5080, which is rated with a TGP (total graphics power) of 360W. In Nvidia's case, the chipmaker utilizes a Ryzen 9 9950X for its calculations.

If we had to make an educated guess, 300W of that 900W is likely headroom, so we're assuming PowerColor estimates around 600W for the entire system. Perhaps 200W of that 600W is for hardware other than the GPU, so the specific TBP for the RX 9070 XT Red Devil comes down to around 400W. However, due to the factory overclocks, this isn't indicative of the reference RX 9070 XT.

There will be 9070 XT cards available at launch that will require lower minimum power supply wattages as will there be plenty with 8 pin power connectors for worry-free upgrading.February 14, 2025

Frank Azor, AMD's Chief Architect for Gaming Solutions, responded to Gawronski (click on the embedded tweet above), clarifying that there will be 9070 XT variants with lower minimum power supply wattage requirements. In a way, the AMD executive didn't shoot down the authenticity of the 900W power supply requirement on the leaked RX 9070 XT Red Devi, but he didn't confirm it.

Azor also poked some fun at Nvidia's ongoing GeForce RTX 50-series shortage and 16-pin meltdown woes, saying there will be plenty of RX 9070 XT GPUs with 8-pin PCIe power connectors for "worry-free upgrading."

The RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT will debut in early March, focusing on the mid-range GPU market. Nvidia reportedly delayed its RTX 5070 to counter the RX 9070 series launch. Specs of the RX 9070 XT were allegedly leaked, revealing a Navi 48 die with 4,096 shader cores, 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory interface, and a boost speed of up to 3,100 MHz.

Another report allegedly revealed that the GPU performed similarly to an RTX 4070 Ti Super in Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth Wukong. Frank Azor also confirmed that the RX 9070 XT would not be coming in a 32GB variant, dashing people's hopes for potential 9070 XT workstation-focused partner cards.