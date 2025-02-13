RX 9070 XT leaked specs point to 4,096 shaders and 16GB VRAM — 3.1 GHz boost clocks and PCIe 5.0 support
Reportedly hits 200+ FPS in Monster Hunter Wilds with frame generation.
We finally have more details on AMD's soon-to-launch flagship RX 9070 XT, with a new leak alleging 4096 Stream Processors and 16GB of GDDR6 memory via HKEPC at X. The tipster's shared GPU-Z screenshot corroborates previous rumors. Moreover, the leak includes a real-world benchmark of the RX 9070 XT; however, frame generation leaves little room for comparison. Thus, it's best to approach this leak skeptically, as such images can be easily manipulated.
AMD briefly went over RDNA 4 last month in Las Vegas, sharing not much beyond a handful of press slides. Nonetheless, we grabbed a few snippets of Navi 48, the GPU that powers AMD's Radeon RX 9070 family. Eyeballing the die size gave us a figure of roughly 390mm2, slightly larger than GB203 on the RTX 5080. Later on, AMD confirmed that you should expect retail RDNA 4 availability by early March, with rumors of a dedicated launch event later this month.
The screenshot depicts a C0 revision of the Navi 48 GPU, likely the RX 9070 XT, featuring 4,096 SPs (Streaming Processors), which equates to 64 Compute Units. Interestingly, GPU-Z mentions that the card is PCIe 5.0 compatible, similar to Nvidia's RTX 50-series (Blackwell) GPUs, though AMD hasn't officially confirmed this.
The Radeon RX 9070 XT's 256-bit memory interface supports eight VRAM modules, enabling 644 GB/s of bandwidth, equivalent to 20 Gbps GDDR6 ICs, which is no better than the last generation. The GPU in question, probably a custom model, is rated at boost clocks of 3.1 GHz, which should offer decent performance gains versus RDNA 3.
Likewise, the supposed RX 9070 XT hits 211.71 FPS in Monster Hunter Wilds at 1080p with frame generation at unspecified settings. Given all these variables, it's hard to draw an exact apples-to-apples comparison, so it's best to take these benchmarks at face value.
If you're interested in performance metrics, a previous leak suggests the RX 9070 XT rivals the RTX 4080 Super in raw rasterization. With the RTX 5070 allegedly postponed to early March, pricing will be crucial in determining if RDNA 4 captures AMD's projected market share. Hopefully, these GPUs will not suffer from the shortages that continue to plague high-end Blackwell.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
either way if they can put the price right they could steal the low/mid range market as 16GB should be as low vram as anyone buys in 2025 & only way you get that in team green is $750 4070 ti or higher.
if this card matches the 4080 super in raster that means its roughly equal to the 7900xtx? that seems... unlikely.
In 2025, that would be $500 4080 Super performance. Do that, and AMD gets my money.
If AMD just does "Nvidia minus $50" yet again, I wait to see what's on the table next gen.