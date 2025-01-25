RTX 5080 outperforms RTX 4080 by 10% in Blender benchmark — only 8% higher than RTX 4080 Super

The GeForce RTX 5080 is set to arrive in the next few days, and performance benchmark leaks have started appearing. A Redditor has unearthed Blender results for the GeForce RTX 5080, providing a glimpse of its capabilities.

According to benchmark results, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 has a median score of 9077.3 points across two results, which is only a little over 700 points or 8% above the previous generation RTX 4080 Super. Compared to the RTX 4080, the RTX 5080 delivered up to 10% higher performance in Blender.

The numbers may look disappointing, especially as previously leaked benchmarks showed a 22% uplift over the RTX 4080. However, the results were from Geekbench, a questionable benchmark for evaluating graphics card performance. Many would argue that Blender is a more solid benchmark. The RTX 5090 performs about 25% better than the RTX 4090. It'll be interesting to see how the RTX 5080 stacks up to its predecessor, as the gap in actual gaming FPS you get with the RTX 5080 versus the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4080 might even be smaller.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Blender Score Performance Difference Launch Price Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 14,904.41 164.2% $1,999 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090D 14,706.65 162% $1,999 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 9,077.3 100% $999 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super 8,375.68 92.3% $999 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 8,286.35 91.3% $1,199 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 5283.59 58.2% $1,199

Still, we will have to wait until Nvidia lifts the embargo on the RTX 5080 on January 29 until we see real-world results for this GPU. We still have our fingers crossed that it will deliver a performance uplift that will make it a worthy upgrade over the previous generation GPU and a viable option for gamers who don’t want to spend $2,000 on a high-end graphics card.

If these leaked Blender benchmarks would track with the real-world FPS that the RTX 5080 would deliver, then it makes no sense to spend over a thousand dollars just to get between 8% to 10% better performance from your RTX 4080-series GPU. But if you’re coming from an RTX 3080 Ti, the near doubling of performance might make it a good upgrade.

You might have to be patient if you plan to upgrade at launch, though, as the RTX 5090 currently has limited stocks. Some scalpers are even taking advantage of this situation and selling the rights to buy the $2,000 GPU for over three times the MSRP. So, if Nvidia doesn’t fix the situation with the RTX 5080, you can expect the same, with the card selling for way over the MSRP.