Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GPU drops down to $699

Today, across multiple vendors, you can find the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card for one of its lowest prices. This GPU is usually priced around $799, but you can find it for just $699 at Walmart and Newegg.

We reviewed the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU back in 2023, and although we found it to be a bit on the larger side, it has noticeably fast performance and is among one of the quietest graphics card options on the market today.

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT: now $699 at Walmart and Newegg (was $799)

This graphics card comes with a whopping 20GB of GDDR6. It's compatible with PCIe 4.0 interfaces and features AMD RDNA 3 architecture.

The Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT features AMD RDNA 3 architecture. It has a significant ATX form factor with three fans for cooling. This large size also comes with plenty of performance thanks to the inclusion of 20GB of GDDR6.

It can reach speeds as high as 2,450 MHz and output to at most four displays via two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs. Regarding resolution, you can get a maximum of 7680 x 4320.