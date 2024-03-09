The Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7700 XT GPU is now just $399 at Newegg

The Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7700 XT GPU is a 12GB graphics card built around AMD RDNA 3 architecture. It usually costs around $449, but today, it's marked down to $409 at Newegg and a few other vendors. However, you can use promo code CLBDQ5323 to get an extra $10 off through Newegg, taking the price to a new, all-time low of $399. This is part of a limited offer, and it's unclear how long the discount will be available.

We had the opportunity to review an AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT GPU last year and were a bit mixed in our final opinion, rating it at 3 out of 5 stars. The price can be considered steep given the performance compared to other graphics cards on the market in its class. That said, today's discount alleviates that issue.

The Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7700 XT GPU has 12GB of GDDR6. It uses AMD RDNA 3 Architecture and has a base speed of 2,171 MHz, reaching 2,544 MHz when boosted. You can connect up to four displays to this graphics card.

The Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7700 XT can support four displays via two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort outputs. It can output a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320px through either port.