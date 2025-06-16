This 17% MSI RTX 5070 discount is tempting me to upgrade my 3070, thanks to its lowest-ever price

I'm not especially in the market for a GPU upgrade right now (especially if my Wife is listening), but I've just come across a pretty excellent deal at Amazon that's making me itch for a new GPU.

Right now at Amazon UK, you can score the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 12G Ventus 3X OC edition fully 17% off, now just £545.

Not only is that considerably cheaper than its £654 list price, it's also £30 cheaper than the most recent lowest price we've seen on this, £575, according to our price tracking.

MSI GeForce RTX 5070 12G VENTUS 3X OC: (was £654.99) now £545.70 at Amazon

The lowest-ever price we've seen on this card, and just £20 shy of the MSRP Founder's Edition, despite its heftier clock and performant triple fan cooling.

A 1440p card that easily outstrips the RTX 4070, the RTX 5070 is our number one pick in our best GPU roundup for a reason. With a decent jump over the previous gen, it's a great overall pick thanks to the combination of price and performance.

Over the RTX 3070 sat in my gaming PC under this desk, it's certainly an enticing upgrade. This MSI variant boasts much heftier triple fan cooling compared to the dual fan configuration of the FE.

Not only are you getting more cooling for your money, but the MSI Ventus comes with a 2.54 GHz boost clock (compared to 2.51 GHz on the FE), as well as the MSI Extreme Performance option, which dials it up to 2.55 GHz.

If you want to save a bit more money, or space is a constraint, there's also a similarly chunky saving on the more modest Ventus 2X variant, now just £509.99 instead of £619.99. Sporting one fewer fan than the 3X, this is also another lowest-ever price on MSI's range, and, crucially, is cheaper than MSRP.

