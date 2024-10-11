This AMD RX 7800 XT might be the best graphics card value right now: $429, plus two free games

There's not been a great deal of movement in the graphics card market for some time now, but we do know there are going to be some high-end cards releasing soon-ish from Nvidia in the early part of 2025 - prices are yet to be confirmed. So what do you do if you need a GPU now? Do you wait, not knowing a precise launch date and price, or do you pull the trigger and get something now? That's for you to decide, but there are some graphics card deals to find at the moment, especially on the AMD side of things, where some of the Radeon cards have dropped to their lowest-ever prices and offer very good value-to-performance ratios.

One of the best-value AMD GPUs available at the moment is the ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7800 XT available for just $429 at Newegg, which if you don't give two hoots about ray tracing, offers superior rasterization compared to its similarly priced competition. Plus, the extra VRAM and AMD offer for two free games Unknown 9: Awakening and Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II make for an attractive little package.

The Radeon RX 7800 XT comes with comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-bit memory bus. Offering 3840 stream processors with core clock speeds of 2169 MHz with the ability to boost to 2475 MHz.

ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7800 XT: now $429 at Newegg with code (was $469)

The ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7800 XT comes with a large 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 3840 stream processors, 2169 MHz core clock speed, and 2475 MHz boost clock speeds.



Also, claim two free games with a qualifying AMG GPU purchase (Unknown 9: Awakening and Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II).



Use code FTT224DX7452 to receive a $20 discount at the checkout and achieve the deal price of $429.

We reviewed the Radeon RX 7800 XT and found the card to be rather underwhelming at release because of the lateness of its arrival in the 7000-series stack, and even though it has good 1440p and 1080p performance, it was only slightly faster than the RX 6800 XT, albeit with some minor power efficiency improvements.