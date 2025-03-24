This scent-dispensing RX 9070 XT assures at least one GPU launch this year doesn't stink

AMD's latest Radeon RX 9070 series is among the best graphics cards gamers can purchase. Thanks to Yeston, they may also be among the best-smelling graphics cards around, as the company has integrated fragrance dispensers in Team Red's RDNA 4 offerings.

Computer hardware manufacturers have long been adding RGB lighting to every component they can think of. That trend going away anytime soon, but a few companies seem to have locked on to another trend: scented hardware. We've already encountered laptops, mice, and even thermal pastes that emit pleasant scents. It makes some sense in the first two cases, since you tend to work for long hours on your laptop, or your hands become sweaty after a while. However, fragrance-infused thermal paste feels more like a gimmick.

Yeston has taken fragrance antics to another level by adding a fragrance dispenser tucked into the shroud of its Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards. The brand describes the Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT as having an ocean-themed fragrance, while the Sakura Radeon RX 9070 XT has a more floral scent.

The fragrance of the Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT supposedly resembles the ocean, but as with all scents, the aroma is subjective. The Gamers Nexus team conducted a sniff test of the fragrance module using different noses. The general consensus was that it smells like a car air freshener, a free perfume sample kiosk from a mall, clean laundry, perfume, and fabric softener.

Yeston placed the fragrance module inside the graphics card's shroud, near one of the cooling fans. When the fan starts spinning, it will blow the scent out of the graphics card, making your entire computer case smell pleasant. The intensity of the aroma will depend on how many exhaust fans you're operating in your system, as this will determine how effectively the scent circulates in your room.

While the feature sounds cool, its implementation falls short. To access the fragrance module, you have to disassemble the entire graphics card, which could be a tedious process, even for tech-savvy users. It's just a question of when you'll have to replace the fragrance module because it won't smell forever. We've contacted Yeston to inquire whether the company provides replacements and at what cost.

Yeston's Sakura lineup has always embraced ananime theme, with vibrant pastel colors. The design is primarily centered around a waifu, reminiscent of the old ATI Radeon days when Ruby was featured prominently on the graphics card shrouds. While the waifu theme may not appeal to everyone, it's always refreshing to see manufacturers create new designs.

The Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT and Sakura Radeon RX 9070 XT share identical specifications. Therefore, the performance of both graphics cards is the same, with the only differentiating factors being the design and price tag.

The graphics cards offer a 5% higher game clock and a 3% higher boost clock than a reference Radeon RX 9070 XT. The graphics card requires three 8-pin PCIe power connectors and supplies three DisplayPort 2.1a outputs and one HDMI 2.1b port.

While Yeston has launched many Sakura graphics cards in the past, the latest custom Radeon RX 9070 XT models appear to be the first to carry the fragrance module. The company hasn't revealed any custom GeForce RTX 50-series (Blackwell) graphics cards yet, which seems to be a bit uncharacteristic of the brand since it has always offered products from both AMD and Nvidia.

The Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT retails for $949 but has been discounted to $899. Meanwhile, the Sakura Radeon RX 9070 XT normally costs $899 but can now be found for $869. Unsurprisingly, neither model is in stock. Yeston has released a statement that it expects the Radeon RX 9070 XT supply to stabilize after April.