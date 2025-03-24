This scent-dispensing RX 9070 XT assures at least one GPU launch this year doesn't stink

News
By published

The smell of the ocean or flowers, instead of melted plastic

Yeston Sakura Radeon RX 9070 XT
(Image credit: Yeston)

AMD's latest Radeon RX 9070 series is among the best graphics cards gamers can purchase. Thanks to Yeston, they may also be among the best-smelling graphics cards around, as the company has integrated fragrance dispensers in Team Red's RDNA 4 offerings.

Computer hardware manufacturers have long been adding RGB lighting to every component they can think of. That trend going away anytime soon, but a few companies seem to have locked on to another trend: scented hardware. We've already encountered laptops, mice, and even thermal pastes that emit pleasant scents. It makes some sense in the first two cases, since you tend to work for long hours on your laptop, or your hands become sweaty after a while. However, fragrance-infused thermal paste feels more like a gimmick.

Yeston has taken fragrance antics to another level by adding a fragrance dispenser tucked into the shroud of its Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards. The brand describes the Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT as having an ocean-themed fragrance, while the Sakura Radeon RX 9070 XT has a more floral scent.

Image 1 of 4
Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT
(Image credit: Yeston)

The fragrance of the Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT supposedly resembles the ocean, but as with all scents, the aroma is subjective. The Gamers Nexus team conducted a sniff test of the fragrance module using different noses. The general consensus was that it smells like a car air freshener, a free perfume sample kiosk from a mall, clean laundry, perfume, and fabric softener.

Yeston placed the fragrance module inside the graphics card's shroud, near one of the cooling fans. When the fan starts spinning, it will blow the scent out of the graphics card, making your entire computer case smell pleasant. The intensity of the aroma will depend on how many exhaust fans you're operating in your system, as this will determine how effectively the scent circulates in your room.

While the feature sounds cool, its implementation falls short. To access the fragrance module, you have to disassemble the entire graphics card, which could be a tedious process, even for tech-savvy users. It's just a question of when you'll have to replace the fragrance module because it won't smell forever. We've contacted Yeston to inquire whether the company provides replacements and at what cost.

Image 1 of 4
Sakura Radeon RX 9070 XT
(Image credit: Yeston)

Yeston's Sakura lineup has always embraced ananime theme, with vibrant pastel colors. The design is primarily centered around a waifu, reminiscent of the old ATI Radeon days when Ruby was featured prominently on the graphics card shrouds. While the waifu theme may not appeal to everyone, it's always refreshing to see manufacturers create new designs.

The Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT and Sakura Radeon RX 9070 XT share identical specifications. Therefore, the performance of both graphics cards is the same, with the only differentiating factors being the design and price tag.

The graphics cards offer a 5% higher game clock and a 3% higher boost clock than a reference Radeon RX 9070 XT. The graphics card requires three 8-pin PCIe power connectors and supplies three DisplayPort 2.1a outputs and one HDMI 2.1b port.

Wild Design: Yeston RX 9070 XT "Waifu" Sakura Sugar Atlantis GPU Review & Benchmarks - YouTube Wild Design: Yeston RX 9070 XT
Watch On

While Yeston has launched many Sakura graphics cards in the past, the latest custom Radeon RX 9070 XT models appear to be the first to carry the fragrance module. The company hasn't revealed any custom GeForce RTX 50-series (Blackwell) graphics cards yet, which seems to be a bit uncharacteristic of the brand since it has always offered products from both AMD and Nvidia.

The Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT retails for $949 but has been discounted to $899. Meanwhile, the Sakura Radeon RX 9070 XT normally costs $899 but can now be found for $869. Unsurprisingly, neither model is in stock. Yeston has released a statement that it expects the Radeon RX 9070 XT supply to stabilize after April.

See more GPUs News
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

More about gpus
ASR 2x

Arm's ASR upscaler for mobile devices is finally available — Plugins planned for Unity
RTX 40 series

RTX 40 GPU owners suffering from BSODs and crashes complain about Nvidia's RTX 50 focus
Tech Deals

RTX 4070-powered gaming laptop with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a hi-res 3072 x 1920 display on sale for only $1,249

See more latest
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    Dumbest gimmick, by far. Impossible to calibrate the strength of the odor properly, for everyone's setup and preferences. And, as noted in the article, installing a refill seems like too much hassle.

    So much better to get a plug-in air freshener or aroma therapy diffuser, if that's what you want for your gaming station.
    https://www3.glade.com/en-us/products/plugins
    I sometimes use aroma therapy oils, which don't just smell nice but can create real physiological responses. I've found two that seem to boost concentration. You're free to believe it's just a placebo effect, if you like. At least they smell nice.
    https://www.desertessence.com/products/sharp-thought-organic-essential-oil(So sad to see it's discontinued. It's one of my favorites!)
    https://www.nowfoods.com/products/essential-oils/mental-focus-oil-blend
    Reply
  • ingtar33
    like everything Yeston does it's sorta silly, but i got to give them credit. in a marketplace where everything looks the same and performs the same, they're trying something to stand out, with their now iconic "waifu" gpus. they've carved out an identity for themselves that makes them instantly recognizable. it's not a bad idea really. I mean it's not like they can make a "better" 9070xt, those cards all perform about the same no matter who makes them. So instead of becoming yet another in a long string of basically identical gpu manufacturers like zotac or saphire they've chosen to stand out from the crowd.

    I wish more gpu companies would take these risks.
    Reply
  • punkncat
    For all that is good in heaven PLEASE don't let my wife catch wind of this.
    Reply
Most Popular
Ant Group headquarters
Ant Group reportedly reduces AI costs 20% with Chinese chips
Intel
Pat Gelsinger becomes executive chairman, head of technology at church-focused platform Gloo
Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi Pico 2 FFT sound spectrum analyzer visualizes audio via OLED display
Nvidia
U.S. asks Malaysia to 'monitor every shipment' to close the flow of restricted GPUs to China
Samsung 3D monitor
Samsung launches its glasses-free Odyssey 3D monitor — 27-inch 4K OLED G8 and 144 Hz G9 variant now also available
Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector
Raspberry Pi's new PoE+ Injector supports all generations of PoE HATs
Perovskite facilitates &#039;nano-PeLED&#039; pixels
New LED displays packing 90nm 'virus-sized' pixels can deliver 127,000 PPI visuals
ASR 2x
Arm's ASR upscaler for mobile devices is finally available — Plugins planned for Unity
Raspberry Pi
Maker builds Raspberry Pi ASCII camera, turning video frames into text-based imagery
DNA Storage
AI breakthrough claimed to make DNA data retrieval 3,200x faster with better accuracy, but still slower than standard storage