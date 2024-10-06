XFX Quicksilver AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Magnetic Air GPU hits record low price

A premium AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card with custom easy-swap magnetic fans is on offer at its lowest-ever price on Amazon. The XFX Quicksilver AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Magnetic Air Gaming Graphics Card boasts all the usual features you can expect of such a card – plus more – at an enticing $479.99.

XFX Quicksilver AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Magnetic Air GPU: now $479 at Amazon (was $549)

The XFX Quicksilver AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Magnetic Air GPU is available at Amazon for its lowest price ever. It includes the convenience of easy-swap fans with several other premium features.

You may be wondering what on earth ‘Magnetic Air’ is, and why you might want it. XFX’s video, embedded below, makes the functionality irritatingly clear. However, the instant swap tech might have had more appeal if a spare fan or three were supplied in the box. The packing list only mentions an included warranty card and support bracket.

To stand apart from other RX 7800 XT contenders, XFX’s Magnetic Air GPU has a few extra tricks beyond the magnetically attached tool-less double ball bearing fans. The firm also uses a Honeywell PTM7950 Phase Change TIM pad on the GPU for longer service life. This augments the XFX Ghost Thermal design with a multitude of heatpipes, finned cooling block, and floating shroud.

Another feature here you won’t find on the cheaper RX 7800 XT alternatives is a dual BIOS. The hardware switchable video BIOS provides peace of mind when updating, or using one of your configurations for experimentation.

The XFX Quicksilver AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Magnetic Air GPU has 3,840 SPs, a game clock up to 2,124 MHz, and a boost clock up to 2,430 MHz. Its 16GB of GDDR6 is attached via a 256-bit bus and runs at 19.5 Gbps for up to 624 GB/s. All these specifications match the reference design card we reviewed a little over a year ago, but the cooling solution here might allow for more generous overclocks, if you care to fiddle. Overall, though

Earlier in the week we saw a range of AMD Radeon RX 7000 family price cuts occur, with multiple GPUs from ASRock and PowerColor at great prices at Newegg. This XFX brand RX 7800 XT seems to be a step above the ASRock Challenger in build, features, and frills, though. An extra $10 doesn’t seem so much of a premium for this model.

it is probably worth checking how this GPU fits into the overall graphics card hierarchy, as compiled by our esteemed graphics card editor. Also, if you are interested in this card you can read more, and see user reviews of this specific product on the Amazon product page. We don’t know when / if this price cut will expire, but with Prime Day around the corner, it will be interesting to see if prices slide further - as long as stocks hold up.