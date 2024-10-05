Radeon RX 7000 GPUs receive juicy discounts — RX 7900 XTX down to $849

Online PC and parts retailer Newegg has put several of its AMD Radeon RX 7000-series GPUs, some of the best graphics cards, on sale, likely in preparation for Prime Day. The deals include AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX, Radeon RX 7900 XT, Radeon RX 7800 XT, and Radeon RX 7700 XT.

These sale prices give you a discount between 6% and 28%, with the RX 7900 XT exhibiting the most significant drop from the launch price. Since Newegg sells all these cards, you also have the confidence that you’re getting a quality product directly from the company, not from a third-party seller using Newegg as a platform.

The ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX is down to $849.99 from $899.99, whereas the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT is currently selling for $649.99 instead of $679.99. Alternatively, you can find the ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7800 XT at $469.97, down from $469.99, and lastly, the PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT at $349.97.

Aside from their discounted prices, these on-sale cards are also eligible for AMD’s gaming bundle for 3Q24, which gives you a copy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Launch Price Current Price Sale Price % Off Launch Price ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX $999 $899.99 $849.99 15% ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT $899 $679.99 $649.99 28% ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7800 XT $499 $469.99 $469.97 6% PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT $449 $389.99 $349.97 22%

If you prefer Amazon, the pricing varies a bit. The ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 7900 XTX is priced at $859.99, while the 7900 XT variant is listed for $659.99. You could also get the ASRock Challenger RX 7800 XT for $469.99, and the PowerColor Fighter RX 7700 XT is on sale at $349.99.

These low prices, plus the two free games, would hopefully entice gamers to flock to AMD, especially as its GPU market share has steadily decreased in the past years compared to Nvidia. After all, Nvidia GPUs, like the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super, are between $70 and $150 more expensive than comparable AMD GPUs based on these sale prices.

However, given that Prime Day is upon us soon, we expect Nvidia and its partners to drop their prices. So, if you’re not hurting for a new GPU right now, we recommend waiting until everything is on sale before making a choice. That way, you’re making the most out of your hard-earned money.