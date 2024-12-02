You can now get a 240mm liquid cooler with LCD display for under $100 - Corsair's AIO hits record low price for Cyber Monday

The Corsair iCUE Link H100i LCD liquid cooler is now available for an unbeatable Cyber Monday deal price of $99 on Amazon. This deal makes it one of the most affordable AIO liquid coolers equipped with a customizable LCD display. This 240mm cooler, typically found in higher price ranges, delivers excellent value with both performance and aesthetic appeal.

The 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen on this liquid cooler is capable of displaying real-time CPU temperatures, custom graphics, or even animated GIFs. With a 480x480 resolution and 16.7 million colors, it’s perfect for PC enthusiasts who want to personalize their builds without breaking the bank. The cooler also includes dual QX120 RGB fans featuring 34 LEDs each, delivering quiet, efficient cooling with eye-catching visual effects.

Corsair iCUE Link H100i LCD 240mm liquid cooler selling for $99 at Amazon down from list price of $199 The Corsair iCUE Link H100i LCD Liquid CPU Cooler is a 240mm all-in-one cooler featuring a vibrant 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen for real-time stats and custom animations. It offers efficient cooling with a split-flow copper cold plate, dual QX120 RGB fans, and support for Corsair's iCUE software for lighting and performance control.

Additionally, this AIO liquid cooling solution comes with Corsair’s innovative single-cable iCUE Link ecosystem that reduces cable clutter and streamlines installation. Designed for wide compatibility the H100i plays nicely with most modern AMD and Intel CPUs. Using Corsair’s iCUE software users can control fan speeds, sync RGB lighting, and monitor system performance, making it easy to integrate into any setup.

According to Corsair, the cooler isn’t just about looks; it delivers robust cooling performance thanks to its split-flow copper cold plate and pre-applied Corsair XTM70 thermal paste. The fans can ramp up to 2,400 RPM for intensive tasks while also supporting a zero RPM mode for silent operation during low loads.

Backed by a six-year warranty, the H100i is a long-term investment for PC builders seeking cutting-edge features at an accessible price. Whether you’re upgrading your system or building a new rig, this deal offers an exceptional opportunity to own one of the best-looking and most versatile AIO liquid coolers on the market.



We are working hard to find the best deals for you this Cyber Monday. If you're looking for other products, check out our Cyber Monday Computer Hardware Deals Live blog for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals Live blog, Monitor Deals Live, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.