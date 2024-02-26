Add 1TB of Storage to your Xbox with this $125 Seagate Expansion Card

This is a good deal on some extra storage for your Xbox console. If you have an Xbox Series X or especially a Series S, the extra storage will go a long way in helping you store more of your downloaded games so they're ready to play. Also, with the news that Xbox will be releasing a brand new all-digital Xbox consoles soon, using today's deal will enable you to save a few dollars on a storage expansion card before release.

On Amazon, this drive says the price has been reduced from $219, but in reality, it's been selling at around the $150 mark, so you're saving about $25. You can pick up the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for $125 - the cheapest it's been on Amazon according to the camelizer price checker, although I've seen it sometimes cheaper from some 3rd party retailers, it's rarely below $145-$150 though.

Unlike the PlayStation 5 console that uses a standard M.2 SSD for storage expansion, you don't need to disassemble your Xbox like the PlayStation to install the SSD, and you also don't have to worry about installing extra heatsinks or thermal throttling from your drive getting too hot. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is a plug-and-play drive that simply slots into the rear of your Xbox console and that's it, making it super easy for anyone to install and not a single screwdriver needed.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB: now $125 at Amazon (was $149)



This is one of the best prices we've seen yet on this Seagate expansion card. This offer is for the 1TB model but other capacities are available as well, including a 2TB model. It's designed specifically to work with the Xbox Series X|S consoles by replicating the Xbox Velocity Architecture.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card operates at the same speeds as the internal drive inside the Xbox console itself and will have no negative effects on games if they are installed on the expansion card over the internal storage of the console. It does suck that this proprietary drive design is more expensive than a standard SSD (at the moment) but similarly, the bonus is that you can easily disconnect this drive and transport your games and saves to friend's consoles without having to transport your console.

For peace of mind, this 1TB Storage Expansion Card from Seagate comes with a 3-year warranty, so if anything happens to go wrong you can contact the manufacturer for support.