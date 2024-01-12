Corsair's 6500X and 2500X cases are about cooling and customization

Among the many PC hardware manufacturers showing off their latest and greatest at CES 2024, Corsair is proudly flaunting a pair of new PC cases, new case fans, and even their upcoming second-ever CPU air cooler.

First, we have the Corsair 2500X. This is a micro ATX, dual chamber PC case with compatibility for reverse-connection motherboards (like Project Zero or BTF) and swappable panels. This means if you would prefer it with a mesh front panel for increased airflow, that option is available. (It's unclear if the case comes with multiple types of front panels or if they will be sold separately). The 2500X has a nice wooden aesthetic, akin to the Fractal Design North.

The Corsair 2500X is due for a release on February 27, with pricing yet to be announced.

Corsair's mid tower 6500X case is pretty much just a larger version of the 2500X. That means you still get the dual chamber design and ability to swap front panels, but the increased height also serves to increase the number of intake fans on the wall-mount and clearance for a larger AIO radiator on the top-mount.

Like the 2500X, you'll be able to swap panels or get a version with a mesh front panel, as well. The mid tower 6500X releases on February 27— the same day as its smaller sibling. We're waiting for prices on this one, too.





The Corsair RX Series Case Fans (specifically RX120 in use on the show floor), are due to release about a month ahead of the new cases— on January 26. These 120 mm fans (there will presumably be larger variants as well, hence "Series") offer full iCue Link compatibility, though non-RGB versions will also be available. According to Corsair, these should be their best-performing fans on launch.

There are also some thicker fans in development at Corsair that you can expect after the cases have launched. These new case fans also come alongside Corsair's new single-turn screws, which serve as a nice little quality of life improvement for builders.



You may also notice that the 2600X photos above. show a build using an air cooler. That's actually Corsair's upcoming A115 Air Cooler, which will be their second-ever air cooler. It's slated for a release on January 16, with pricing at $99.99.