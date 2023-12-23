Streacom's new $1,300 ultra high-end passively cooled PC case cools up to 600W of power

Streacom has announced an all-new passively cooled PC chassis called the SG10, capable of cooling up to 600W worth of thermal power. The case was originally unveiled at Computex 2023 as a prototype but is now a finished product ready for production. Pre-orders will begin shortly, with shipping dates of the first SG10 batches estimated to go out as soon as May 2024. Streacom will build two variants: a standard variant featuring an aluminum heatsink and a Copper Edition variant that will be available first to backers of the project. Only 500 Copper Editions units will be produced.

The SG10 is the most aggressive case Streacom has ever made performance-wise, dissipating an impressive 600W of power without the aid of cooling fans. To do this, Streacom invented a new solid-state heat-pipe cooling system that it claims is more efficient than traditional heatpipe designs. The first part of the system is a uniquely designed loop heat pipe system that enables phase changes to occur in a continuous flow around the loop. This differs from traditional heatpipe designs, where phase changes occur in opposite directions within the tube.

(Image credit: Streacom)

Next is the Evaporator component, which helps boost the heat pipe's cooling capability. It features a patented solid-state capillary pump that pressurizes gasses going into the condenser. The pressurized effect is similar to turbocharging an engine, only in this case, it is improving the heat extraction of the cooling loop instead of making horsepower.

Cooling is split into two cooling units (or condensers); the first condenser is dedicated to the CPU, while the other is dedicated entirely to the GPU. Alternatively, if you're building a dual-PC system in this case, the GPU condenser can be re-purposed to cool the CPU in the second system. If the 600W of cooling power is still insufficient, Streacom has gone the extra mile and added an optional rail system that allows 120mm fans to be mounted to the bottom of each condenser — boosting the SG10's cooling capabilities beyond 600W.

(Image credit: Streacom)

Speaking of build options, another highlight of the SG10 is its modularity. The SG10 features a fully modular bracket system that allows the motherboard(s) and/or graphics card to be moved up or down on rails to accommodate the needs of different builds. The case officially supports Full ATX, Standard ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards.

Due to its huge passive cooling system and the addition of its rail system, the SG10 features a unique layout that doesn't feature a mid-plate at all. Every single component in the chassis is effectively visible from all sides of the case, including the right side. The motherboard and graphics card are mounted in an angled position, with the motherboard facing the left side panel and the graphics card facing the right direction. This design enables the condensers at the top to grab as much cool air as possible from the chassis down below without much obstruction. The front and rear of the case have virtually no solid panels to speak of. The only material making up the front and rear "panels" is a series of metal pillars that support the chassis.

The SG10 is a case designed for extremely high-end builds and for enthusiasts who love the idea of a completely silent system. The Copper Edition (if you can get your hands on one) will cost a whopping £1200 ($1,300 USD), while the standard version will cost £1000 ($1,100 USD). Again, availability won't be ready until 2024.