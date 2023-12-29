SilverStone's compact power supply comes with a revised, safer 16-pin power connector for Nvidia GPUs — SFX-L unit with Platinum certification delivering 1,200W of power

SilverStone introduces a new SFX-L power supply capable of continuously supplying 1,200W - the Extreme 1200R Platinum. The power supply has enough juice to power the most power-hungry, such as the GeForce RTX 4090, one of the best graphics cards on the market.

The Extreme 1200R Platinum is SilverStone's highest-rated SFX-L power supply, rated for Cybenetics Platinum. To summarize, Cybenetics' Platinum indicates the power supply is between 89% and 91% efficient. This compact PSU promises to supply 1,200W continuous output rated for 24/7 use with 50 degrees Celcius operating temperature and provides 100A through 12V rail. The SFX-L Extreme 1200R Platinum uses Japanese capacitors and all the protection expected from a high-grade power supply.

Image 1 of 3 SilverStone SFX-L Extreme 1200R Platinum PSU with a five-year warranty (Image credit: SilverStone) SilverStone SFX-L Extreme 1200R Platinum's modular connectors (Image credit: SilverStone) SilverStone SFX-L Extreme 1200R 1200-watt Cybenetics Platinum rated (Image credit: SilverStone)

It complies with the SFX12V 4.1 standard and PCIe CEM 5 specification. SilverStone also includes the 12V-2x6 power connector by default, giving a more reliable connection than the 12VHPWR standard, hence avoiding burnout. This SFX-L power supply has a 120mm silent fan with fluid dynamic bearing.

As expected, such power supplies have all the connectors a user would ever need. The following is the complete specification:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product No SST-EX1200R-PL Model (safety certification) SST-SL1200MCPT-A Color Black (lead-free paint) Max. DC Output 1200W Power density 969W/L Combined +3.3V & +5V 100W Combined +12V 1200W Input Voltage 90 ~ 264 Vrms Input Frequency Range 47Hz ~ 63Hz PFC Active PFC (PF>0.9 at full load) Efficiency 89% ~ 91% overall efficiency MTBF 100,000 hours Protection Over Current Protection/ Over Power Protection/ Over Voltage Protection/ Short Circuit Protection/ Over Temperature Protection Connectors 1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector Row 13 - Cell 0 2 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connectors Row 14 - Cell 0 4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIe connectors Row 15 - Cell 0 1 x 12+4-Pin 12V-2x6 connector Row 16 - Cell 0 8 x SATA connectors Row 17 - Cell 0 3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector Row 18 - Cell 0 1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector Cooling System Silent 120mm FDB fan Form factor SFX-L Noise Level 0 ~ 36 dBA Dimension 125mm (W) x 63.5mm (H) x 130mm (D) Weight 1.39 kg Certification Cybenetics Platinum

The Extreme 1200R Platinum has a five-year warranty. No pricing or launch date is mentioned, though it will likely be available just in time for the RTX 40 Super series graphics cards. It's not a moment too soon, as some have already started shifting to newer ATX standards while providing 12V-2x6 cable. FSP has been including this connector standard for a few months, and Seasonic has its way of assuring its users that the 12V-2x6 is perfectly fine.

With small form factors becoming more popular, even with flagship graphics cards, the Extreme 1200R Platinum will likely cater to compact but powerful SFF builds.