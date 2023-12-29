SilverStone's compact power supply comes with a revised, safer 16-pin power connector for Nvidia GPUs — SFX-L unit with Platinum certification delivering 1,200W of power
This SilverStone may look small, but it has a lot of power capability while providing efficiency and silent cooling.
SilverStone introduces a new SFX-L power supply capable of continuously supplying 1,200W - the Extreme 1200R Platinum. The power supply has enough juice to power the most power-hungry, such as the GeForce RTX 4090, one of the best graphics cards on the market.
The Extreme 1200R Platinum is SilverStone's highest-rated SFX-L power supply, rated for Cybenetics Platinum. To summarize, Cybenetics' Platinum indicates the power supply is between 89% and 91% efficient. This compact PSU promises to supply 1,200W continuous output rated for 24/7 use with 50 degrees Celcius operating temperature and provides 100A through 12V rail. The SFX-L Extreme 1200R Platinum uses Japanese capacitors and all the protection expected from a high-grade power supply.
It complies with the SFX12V 4.1 standard and PCIe CEM 5 specification. SilverStone also includes the 12V-2x6 power connector by default, giving a more reliable connection than the 12VHPWR standard, hence avoiding burnout. This SFX-L power supply has a 120mm silent fan with fluid dynamic bearing.
As expected, such power supplies have all the connectors a user would ever need. The following is the complete specification:
|Product No
|SST-EX1200R-PL
|Model (safety certification)
|SST-SL1200MCPT-A
|Color
|Black (lead-free paint)
|Max. DC Output
|1200W
|Power density
|969W/L
|Combined +3.3V & +5V
|100W
|Combined +12V
|1200W
|Input Voltage
|90 ~ 264 Vrms
|Input Frequency Range
|47Hz ~ 63Hz
|PFC
|Active PFC (PF>0.9 at full load)
|Efficiency
|89% ~ 91% overall efficiency
|MTBF
|100,000 hours
|Protection
|Over Current Protection/ Over Power Protection/ Over Voltage Protection/ Short Circuit Protection/ Over Temperature Protection
|Connectors
|1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|2 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connectors
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIe connectors
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|1 x 12+4-Pin 12V-2x6 connector
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|8 x SATA connectors
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector
|Cooling System
|Silent 120mm FDB fan
|Form factor
|SFX-L
|Noise Level
|0 ~ 36 dBA
|Dimension
|125mm (W) x 63.5mm (H) x 130mm (D)
|Weight
|1.39 kg
|Certification
|Cybenetics Platinum
The Extreme 1200R Platinum has a five-year warranty. No pricing or launch date is mentioned, though it will likely be available just in time for the RTX 40 Super series graphics cards. It's not a moment too soon, as some have already started shifting to newer ATX standards while providing 12V-2x6 cable. FSP has been including this connector standard for a few months, and Seasonic has its way of assuring its users that the 12V-2x6 is perfectly fine.
With small form factors becoming more popular, even with flagship graphics cards, the Extreme 1200R Platinum will likely cater to compact but powerful SFF builds.
