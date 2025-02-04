Expand your storage with a 4TB WD Black SN850X M.2 SSD for only $269 at Amazon

How's your PC's storage situation looking? What about your PlayStation 5 console? Are you running out of space for your games and having to constantly uninstall and reinstall your games every time you want to play something different? With the size of new games creeping above 150GB and beyond, it's easier than ever to fill up your storage, especially if your machine only has 1TB or less. Why not expand your storage to 4TB with a superfast Gen 4 WD_Black SN950X M.2 SSD?

The WD Black SN850X is marked down to $269 at Amazon, thanks to an available coupon that you can tick for a $10 discount. It's not the all-time low price of the 2023 NAND crash, but it is a discounted price if you're in the market for a new SSD and we are of course outside of the major sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday.

The WD Black SN850X features 112-layer BiCS5 TLC memory with a WD proprietary controller. This 2280 M.2 SSD is PCIe Gen 4x4 and can reach bandwidth-topping sequential read and write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MBps, respectively. The SN850X meets the PlayStation 5 specifications checklist for use as a secondary storage option in the PlayStation 5 console, and as one of the fastest Gen 4 SSDs, it is more than capable of getting the most out of your games in your PC or gaming laptop.

WD Black SN850X (4TB) SSD: now $269 at Amazon with coupon (was $298)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

We originally reviewed the WD Black SN850X back in August 2022 and were very impressed with the drive's overall performance in our benchmark testing, rating it at 4 out of 5 stars and awarding it an Editor's Choice badge. The performance results placed the WD Black SN850X near the top of the charts and earned it a top spot on our Best SSDs for the PS5 list.

