Micron has unveiled a range of new products at CES 2025. The company has broadened its popular Crucial lineup to rival the best SSDs and best RAM available today.

The Crucial P510, a single-sided PCIe 5.0 SSD, leads Micron's wave of new products. The P510 drive caters to laptop and desktop markets, achieving sequential read speeds of up to 11,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 9,550 MB/s. Micron offers the P510 in 1TB and 2TB options.

The P510's performance does not surpass that of the T705, which provides sequential read speeds of 14,500 MB/s and write speeds of 12,700 MB/s. The drive falls slightly short of the T700, Crucial's first PCIe 5.0 drive, which offered read speeds of 11,700 MB/s and write speeds of 9,500 MB/s.

According to the manufacturer, the P510's strong suit is its power consumption. It consumes 25% less power than the company's previous mainstream PCIe 5.0 drives. However, the brand didn't disclose which model it compared the P510 to. For comparison, the T705 and T700 are rated for a maximum power draw of 12.3W and 11.5W, respectively. Consequently, the P510 could max out at between 9.2W and 8.6W.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Micron) (Image credit: Micron)

Although a 25% decrease may not seem significant, it represents a meaningful enhancement for laptops. The P510's reduced power consumption translates to extended battery life. Although Micron hasn't disclosed the SSD controller used in the P510, it hinted at a "new, more power-efficient architecture."

Meanwhile, the T705 and T700 are equipped with Phison's high-performance E26 SSD controller, suggesting that the P510 likely employs the E31T SSD controller instead. On the NAND front, the P510 probably features Micron's ninth-generation (G9) TLC NAND.

In addition to announcing the P510, Micron has issued a product update to the P310. The vendor now sells a heatsink version of the P310, specifically the 2280 variant, not the shorter 2230 version. Micron designed the heatsink to be less intrusive, making the P310 fit inside tight spaces such as the PlayStation 5.

(Image credit: Micron)

Although Micron did not announce any new DDR5 products, the vendor has expanded existing lineups by introducing new density options. The Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking (Pro) is now available in a 32GB density, an increase from the prior maximum of 16GB.

The Crucial DDR5 Pro's module capacity has increased to 64GB at DDR5-5600. As a result, consumers can not have up to 128GB (2x64GB) on motherboards that only provide two DDR5 memory slots.

Micron will start selling 32GB and 64GB CUDIMMs and 25GB and 32GB CSODIMMs, limited to DDR5-6400. As for old-school UDIMMs and SODIMMs, the vendor will offer both in 64GB density at DDR5-5600.

The P510 will be available in the spring of this year, whereas the P310 with the heatsink is scheduled for release this month. On the other hand, the higher-capacity memory kits are slated for February.