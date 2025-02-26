Turn up your storage with this 8TB WD Black SN850X SSD at an all-time low price

One of the largest-capacity consumer SSDs is now more accessible than ever, thanks to a new all-time low price. This deal isn't aimed at anyone building a budget PC, as the over-$500 price tag is still a large outlay. But, if you want a single high-capacity drive for systems with limited M.2 slots or shared PCIe pipelines, going for a big SSD like this is a great choice.

Today's deal sees the 8TB WD Black SN850X fall to $533 at Amazon. This is $26 less expensive than buying two 4TB SN850Xs at their current cost of around $279 each. Just one of these SSDs will beef up the storage capacity of your system for anything from game installs to large video files. The WD Black SN850X is one of the best SSDs for gaming and the PS5, with transfer speeds that almost max out the PCIe Gen 4.0 bandwidth.

This sale price makes it cheaper to get a single 8TB SSD over two smaller 4TB SSDs, which hasn't usually been the case with this drive. The more common pricing we've seen on the 8TB SSDs has made them niche picks for special-use cases thanks to its initial launch pricing of nearly $900.

WD Black SN850X 8TB: now $533 at Amazon (was $879)

A huge capacity M.2 SSD, the 8TB version of the popular WD Black SN850X has sequential read and write speeds of 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s and a high TBW endurance of 4,800TB. This is one of the fastest and largest capacity PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 SSDs available.

We reviewed the 8TB WD Black SN850X and found that this no-compromise SSD performed excellently, with sequential read and write speeds of 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s, respectively. There's a slight drop in write speed of 100 MB/s compared to the smaller capacity SN850X SSDs available, but an increase in random write IOPS of 100K. The 8TB SN850X uses Kioxia 162-Layer TLC (BiCS6) flash memory and the proprietary Triton MP16+ B2 controller.

