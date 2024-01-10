Pick up Samsung's 256GB USB-C flash drive for only $19

Flash drives always come in handy whether it's for keeping a backup of your most important documents or family photos, to holding your favorite media to play on a compatible device. This compact USB-C flash drive from Samsung is down to $19 and offers 256GB of Samsung NAND flash memory that can transfer your data at up to speeds of 400MB/s.

Samsung advertises that this flash drive can transfer 4GB files in around 11 seconds with its 400MB/s USB 3 read speeds, plus it's compatible with older USB 3.0/2.0 ports making it a truly backward compatible drive. Handy if you want to use it with an adapter for a USB-A to USB-C.

A benefit of having a USB-C flash drive is not only the reversible plug that helps Type-C devices insert into your devices seamlessly every time, but also the types of devices you can connect to. A benefit I've found personally with USB-C flash drives is the ability to transfer data easily from my phone - as long as you have a phone with a USB-C port. Much easier than connecting the cables or removing the microSD card.

Samsung USB-C Flash Drive: now $19 at Amazon (was $31)

A Samsung NAND flash drive with a USB-C interface for zippy file transfer and storage. With up to 400MB/s read speeds, this drive isn't the fastest drive on the market, but it is one of the fastest USB-C drives available - especially at this size.

The Samsung flash memory stick is a sturdy drive for storing all your valuable data, so don't be afraid to take this flash drive out and about with you on your adventures, as this drive is not only waterproof but also shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof, and apparently X-ray-proof. With a cap to keep the USB-C port free of dust and damage. This drive is also backed by a 5-year limited warranty from Samsung.