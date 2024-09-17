Our favorite 1TB USB Flash drive is now $69, matching its lowest price ever

Everyone needs fast removable storage for back up, moving data around your home or office quickly or handing off large files to a friend or colleague. There are many great choices on our list of the best external SSDs, but the SK hynix Tube T31 is a great choice for most people, because it plugs right into any USB Type-A port and delivers great performance at a reasonable price. It's technically fast enough to be called an external SSD but it's the form factor of a typical USB Flash drive.

Currently, SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB flash drive is massively discounted to just $69 at Amazon, a huge drop in price from the $134 MSRP and its prior price of $89. This is the lowest-ever price that the Tube T31 has been on sale for, matching its sale price from last month. For a 1TB drive, this is exceptional value for a tiny storage drive with this capacity.

The SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB is a flash drive in size with an impressive performance that blurs the lines between external SSDs and flash drives in terms of both speed and capacity. The Tube T31 uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connector for easily connecting to any device with a USB-A port and makes use of the data bandwidth available to give speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps) when transferring your data.

We had the chance to review the SK hynix Tube T31 1TB and gave it an Editor's Choice award along with 4 stars for its performance. This flash drive-sized SSD stick was noted for being a little bulky for a flash drive, but having class-leading performance compared to its peers. The design of the stick was simple and felt solid when used. The Tube T31 is supported by a 3-year warranty guaranteed by SK hynix.