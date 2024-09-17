Our favorite 1TB USB Flash drive is now $69, matching its lowest price ever

Deals
By
published

The SK hynix Tube T31 is incredibly fast for the money.

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Everyone needs fast removable storage for back up, moving data around your home or office quickly or handing off large files to a friend or colleague. There are many great choices on our list of the best external SSDs, but the SK hynix Tube T31 is a great choice for most people, because it plugs right into any USB Type-A port  and delivers great performance at a reasonable price. It's technically fast enough to be called an external SSD but it's the form factor of a typical USB Flash drive.

Currently, SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB flash drive is massively discounted to just $69 at Amazon, a huge drop in price from the $134 MSRP and its prior price of $89. This is the lowest-ever price that the Tube T31 has been on sale for, matching its sale price from last month. For a 1TB drive, this is exceptional value for a tiny storage drive with this capacity. 

The SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB is a flash drive in size with an impressive performance that blurs the lines between external SSDs and flash drives in terms of both speed and capacity. The Tube T31 uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connector for easily connecting to any device with a USB-A port and makes use of the data bandwidth available to give speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps) when transferring your data. 

SK hynix Tube T31 1TB: now $69 at Amazon

SK hynix Tube T31 1TB: now $69 at Amazon (was $134)

A super-compact SSD on a stick, the Tube T31 brings together a 1TB drive with a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector that offers speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps). This drive is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC & Mac. Perfect for your portable storage needs.

View Deal

We had the chance to review the SK hynix Tube T31 1TB and gave it an Editor's Choice award along with 4 stars for its performance. This flash drive-sized SSD stick was noted for being a little bulky for a flash drive, but having class-leading performance compared to its peers. The design of the stick was simple and felt solid when used. The Tube T31 is supported by a 3-year warranty guaranteed by SK hynix.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • punkncat
    Just curious to know since it seems "y'all" have some experience with this drive.

    Will it fit into a phone data port with the case on?

    I purchased one of the Samsung drives and it works fine but requires I take the case off to plug into my phone which is sort of a bummer.
    Reply