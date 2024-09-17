Our favorite 1TB USB Flash drive is now $69, matching its lowest price ever
The SK hynix Tube T31 is incredibly fast for the money.
Everyone needs fast removable storage for back up, moving data around your home or office quickly or handing off large files to a friend or colleague. There are many great choices on our list of the best external SSDs, but the SK hynix Tube T31 is a great choice for most people, because it plugs right into any USB Type-A port and delivers great performance at a reasonable price. It's technically fast enough to be called an external SSD but it's the form factor of a typical USB Flash drive.
Currently, SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB flash drive is massively discounted to just $69 at Amazon, a huge drop in price from the $134 MSRP and its prior price of $89. This is the lowest-ever price that the Tube T31 has been on sale for, matching its sale price from last month. For a 1TB drive, this is exceptional value for a tiny storage drive with this capacity.
The SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB is a flash drive in size with an impressive performance that blurs the lines between external SSDs and flash drives in terms of both speed and capacity. The Tube T31 uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connector for easily connecting to any device with a USB-A port and makes use of the data bandwidth available to give speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps) when transferring your data.
SK hynix Tube T31 1TB: now $69 at Amazon (was $134)
A super-compact SSD on a stick, the Tube T31 brings together a 1TB drive with a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector that offers speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps). This drive is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC & Mac. Perfect for your portable storage needs.
We had the chance to review the SK hynix Tube T31 1TB and gave it an Editor's Choice award along with 4 stars for its performance. This flash drive-sized SSD stick was noted for being a little bulky for a flash drive, but having class-leading performance compared to its peers. The design of the stick was simple and felt solid when used. The Tube T31 is supported by a 3-year warranty guaranteed by SK hynix.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Will it fit into a phone data port with the case on?
I purchased one of the Samsung drives and it works fine but requires I take the case off to plug into my phone which is sort of a bummer.