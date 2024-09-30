Corsair's ultralight Katar Elite wireless gaming mouse slashed down to $49

October's Prime Day (Big Deals Day) is edging ever closer, but there are still plenty of great early deals to get your hands on before the main event happens and you don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Today's deal is on an ultralight gaming mouse from Corsair that would be at home on our list of the best gaming mice.

You can grab this deal at Amazon where you can snag the Corsair Katar Elite wireless gaming mouse for just $49 thanks to a massive 38% discount off its original MSRP. Originally priced at $79.99, we found the price to be a little costly for the upgrade of the earlier Katar model in our review of the Corsair Katar Elite, but the mouse was a solid performer and we awarded it 3.5 out of 5 stars.

The Corsair Katar Elite has managed to shave the excess weight of the mouse and reduce the overall weight to a point that the Katar Elite only tips 69 grams on the scales. The lightweight build helps gamers perform accurately in games with precision and reduces the fatigue experienced by using a much heavier mouse. With two side buttons and a DPI sector switch the Katar Elite is perfect for any FPS or shooter, and with its high DPI (26K) optical sensor, locking onto those headshots should be less of an issue.

Corsair Katar Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $ at Amazon (was $) The lightweight Katar Elite from Corsair weighs a mere 69 grams, comes with a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, and features a sub-1ms connection to your PC over its 2.4GHz wireless dongle. This mouse is designed for precise gaming sessions and with the decreased weight you can game for longer with less fatigue.

Play for longer with up to 60 hours of battery life when playing over the 2.4GHz wireless connection and up to a whopping 110 hours if you're using the Katar Elite over a Bluetooth connection, although if you want the lowest latency you should stick to Corsair's Slipstream wireless for the best performance in your games.