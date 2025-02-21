Logitech's G502 X Plus excellent wireless gaming mouse drops to $104 at Amazon — matching its lowest-ever price

We've covered a lot of gaming mice over the years here at Tom's Hardware, and it's always great to see some of our favorite review products get a nice discount. One of the best gaming mice in the last few years, Logitech's G502 X Plus wireless mouse is an improved iteration of the original G502 and is an excellent choice for either PC gaming or productivity tasks. An accurate sensor and very pretty RGB lighting help make the G502 X Plus a worthy addition to any PC setup.

Available at Amazon for just $104, the Logitech G502 X Plus has received a nice discount that matches its previous all-time-low price. The list price for the Logitech G502 X Plus is $159, with the Amazon price checking tool, Camelizer, showing that the G502 X Plus fluctuates often between that upper price limit of $159 and $114. To get the mouse at the advertised $104 of this article, you MUST click on the little coupon box for the extra $10 discount. I emphasize this because some readers miss this clickable coupon box when checking the deals.

The Logitech G502 X Plus features stunning RGB lighting, 13 programmable buttons, optical-mechanical switches, and low click latency. The G502 X Plus uses Logitech's Hero 25K sensor with a 26K DPI and polling rates up to 1000Hz. You can connect to your PC via 2.4GHz wireless or the included USB-C cable.

Logitech G502 X Plus: now $104 at Amazon (was $159)

Featuring a very familiar shape and lineage to previous G502 models, the G502 X Plus improves upon past iterations and pushes the envelope of gaming mouse quality. Our peripherals editor had the chance to review the Logitech G502 X Plus, and if you want to know more about this excellent wireless gaming mouse, you should check out that review for more info.

