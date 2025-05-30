Kit out your kids with this Asus TUF Gaming keyboard, headset, mouse, and mouse pad combo bundle for under £90

You can go crazy with peripherals, deep-diving into the specs and hype of a new switch type, the weight of a mouse, or the sound clarity of headphone mics and drivers. What if you're looking for something a little cheaper? You may want some peripherals as either a temporary stop-gap, or kit that you don't mind replacing if your kids have a destructive tendency towards delicate tech items. This bundled peripherals deal gives you the equipment you need for a competent gaming setup without breaking the bank.

This deal can be found at Scan.co.uk, where the Asus TUF Gaming Peripheral Bundle is on sale for £89. The usual list price for this gaming bundle is £109, so it's a tidy little saving of £20. Often, just the keyboard or headset would absorb more than £89, especially if you go wireless or opt for the latest mechanical switches.

In the bundle are all Asus TUF Gaming-branded peripherals. The list includes a TUF Gaming H3 headset, TUF Gaming K1 keyboard, TUF Gaming M3 Gen II mouse, and a TUF Gaming P1 mouse pad. If you choose to use the Asus Armory Crate software, you can also lightsync these peripherals together for the best RGB experience.

Asus TUF 4-in-1 Gaming Peripherals Bundle: now £89 at Scan (was £109)

The bundle includes:

TUF Gaming H3 Headset

TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard

TUF Gaming M3 Gen II Mouse

TUF Gaming P1 Mouse Pad.



The TUF Gaming H3 headset is wired, features 50mm drivers, and a Discord-certified boom microphone with controls on the earcup for easy access. For the TUF Gaming K1 you're getting a full-size keyboard layout with membrane switches, RGB lighting, onboard memory profiles, and dedicated media controls.

Asus' TUF Gaming M3 Gen II mouse is lightweight at only 59 grams, has an 8000 DPI sensor, six programmable buttons, and three onboard memory profiles.