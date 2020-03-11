Acer ConceptD CP7271K Review: A Do-Everything 4K Monitor

Viewing Angles

In our viewing angle photo, the CP7271K looks like any other premium IPS monitor. The side angle shows a green shift and a 40% reduction in brightness, while the vertical plane reduces gamma and brightness with only a slight change in color. Off-axis image quality is better than a VA or TN screen, but ultimately, only an OLED will improve upon this aspect of monitor performance.

Screen Uniformity

Our CP7271K showed a slight hotspot in its upper-left corner, spoiling an otherwise good result. The issue was barely visible and didn’t affect the remaining zones. At 12.87% it’s a bit over our preferred 10% threshold. As always with this test, results will vary from sample to sample.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

With all our talk about the CP7271K’s accuracy and reference-level performance, it’s easy to forget that it is also specced to be a premium gaming monitor. Only a handful of Ultra HD screens can run at 120 or 144 Hz. Acer has not skimped in this area. The 7ms draw time is typical of 144 Hz displays regardless of resolution. And its 31ms lag score bests the X27 and PG27UQ by a bit. Will 5 or 8ms make a difference? To casual players no, but those with greater skill might want to pay for that slight boost in speed. To average users, though, the ConceptD will lend to a smooth and addictive gaming experience.

