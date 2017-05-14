Trending

AMD Processor Price List

By AMD 

AMD Processors

AMD recently breathed new life into its microprocessor business with the release of its Ryzen CPU architecture, which is significantly faster than the company's older Bulldozer, Piledriver, and Kaveri based processors. While Ryzen occupies the high-end of the CPU market, AMD still produces APUs and CPUs based on its older microarchitecture designs to handle the low-end.


MORE: AMD AM4 X370 Motherboard Price List


MORE: AMD AM4 B350 Motherboard Price List

  • LordConrad 14 May 2017 02:08
    I would love to see the Opteron versions of Ryzen released. I'm curious to see how Ryzen scales with multiple sockets.
  • 14 May 2017 02:18
    Don't worry, it's coming. I'm saving up just for this. Naples looks outstanding.
  • alextheblue 14 May 2017 04:56
    Considering how well Ryzen does with well-threaded applications, I think Naples will be very competitive on both price as well as per-socket performance. They don't need to steal the whole market, either. Their sales in the server market dwindled to nothing over the last several years, so any server share they get is pure growth - and profit margin in this market is a lot better than the consumer side. If they do well enough with Naples it will greatly fund R&D for all their upcoming projects.
  • shiroyatogami 14 May 2017 07:55
    I wonder when will amd release their am4 apu
  • madmatt30 14 May 2017 07:58
    I known it's old & outdated & all but the 6300 is at a wonderful pricepoint now for someone who just wants a cheap desktop with good multi tasking capabilities.
  • zodiacfml 14 May 2017 13:45
    Same here, I am more excited with their APU than Ryzen. Integrated graphics is their strength and Intel nor Nvidia can answer to that onslaught. I also don't like discrete graphics on a laptop for the fear of killing the whole system just because of that notorious micro-something of the solder, degrading over time.
  • hannibal 14 May 2017 16:27
    The engineering sample is out, so sometime in the summer or autumn.
    http://www.tweaktown.com/news/57464/amd-raven-ridge-apu-4c-8t-cpu-vega-ncu-tech/index.html
  • THESITHLORD 14 May 2017 18:24
    Ryzen Vega rule earth!
  • vinnie333 14 May 2017 22:28
    Would love to see the original LIST PRICE. Next to each of the current prices. So there's a reference point. Would you add that in? It would make this list sooo much more helpful.
    Reply
  • iPanda 14 May 2017 23:18
    well, if that doesn't work out Vinnie, you can check camelcamelcamel for amazon price history. but yeah, that is a great idea.
