AOC CU34G2X Curved Gaming Monitor Review: Speed, Immersion and HDR

Viewing Angles

Applying an HDR signal to the CU34G2X automatically switches it to HDR mode, where you’ll find four picture options. DisplayHDR, the default, is by far the best, and it’s the only one that doesn’t apply edge enhancement to contrasting objects.

Screen Uniformity

Curved monitors are generally less consistent when it comes to screen uniformity, but the CU34G2X is clearly one of the better examples. Our sample showed no visible issues, even at the edges. The anti-glare layer is fitted tightly, making that performance even more impressive. The picture modes include a uniformity option that marries up with the included calibration data sheet, but that only serves to raise black levels. Clearly, it’s not necessary anyway; 9.09% is a solid score in this test.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

In the response time test, the CU34G2X was just 1ms off from the 165 Hz screens. We thought it would beat the 120 Hz AG493UCX, but it didn’t quite pull that off. It did lop 2ms off the total lag score, fitting in right between the 120Hz and 165Hz levels, as it should. While the most competitive gamers will want even less lag, the majority of players will enjoy the smoothness and responsiveness of the CU34G2X. We certainly observed no issues during gameplay with perfect synchronization of our gaming mouse and gaming keyboard inputs to on-screen action.

