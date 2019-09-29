Trending

Arctic Freezer 34 Esports Duo Cooler Review: A Twin-Fan Triple Threat

Our Verdict

With all this considered, the Arctic Freezer 34 Esports Duo not only stands alone as one of the best performing midsized air coolers we have tested in quite some time, it also solidifies itself as one of the best overall due to a very handsome $40 price, making it an impressive bargain.

For

  • Great cooling performance
  • Budget pricing
  • Sophisticated styling
  • Low noise level

Against

  • No aRGB/RGB lighting effects
  • Limited supported Intel and AMD sockets

Features and Cooler Specifications

Arctic blasts its new Freezer 34 Esports Duo into the heatpipe marketplace with sharp, aggressive styling and a few tricks up its sleeve in the form of disruptive pricing and impressive performance. Shipping standard with dual 120mm Arctic Bionix P120 fans, the Freezer 34 Esports Duo not only comes equipped with clean, bold styling, but enough cooling prowess to best one of our favorite quad-heatpipe coolers.

Arctic Freezer 34 Esports Duo Specifications

Height6.25" / 158.8mm
Width5.0" / 127mm
Depth5.0" / 50.8mm (4.125" / 104.8mm w/fan)
Base Height1.25" / 31.75mm
Assy. Offset0.0"(centered)
Cooling Fans2x 120 x 25mm
Connectors2x 4-pin PWM
Weight26.0 oz / 738g
Intel Sockets115x, 2011x*, 2066* (square ILM mounts only)
AMD SocketsAM4
Warranty10 years
Price (MSRP)$40

Arctic ships the Freezer 34 Esports Duo with an expectedly limited set of minimalistic installation hardware supports Intel’s 115x, 2011x and 2066 sockets, and just socket AM4 from AMD. With an active stance on minimizing paper resources, the installation instructions are provided by way of scanning a QR code on the small, included documentation card sticker, or by simply browsing the Arctic.ac website for the Freezer 34 Esports Duo support manuals. For those who might fear the included contents are lacking, don’t fret: Arctic has your CPU covered (literally) by providing a small sleeve of MX-4 thermal compound.

As a midsize quad-heatpipe cooler, the Freezer 34 Esports Duo has a relatively traditional design, while presenting an optimized cooling fin stack with interlocked sides to promote tunneling of air directly through the cooling tower. Heatpipes are evenly offset and collect at the integrated base to allow the Freezer 34 Esports Duo to remain centered above your CPU regardless of cooler orientation.

Dual, 120mm Arctic Bionix fans running fluid dynamic bearings come standard on the Freezer 34 Esports Duo and are rated for speeds from 200 to 2100 RPM. The housing is cast as an integrated, 2-piece mold of rubberized color accents and rigid, matte black casing. The five blades of fury each are managed by 4-pin PWM splitter pigtails.

Aligned and milled flat with the mounting base, the four direct-contact copper heatpipes present a wide contact patch to mate against the CPU’s integrated heat spreader (IHS). Mounting brackets are secured directly to the integrated mounting block using machine screws, while the spring clip mounts swivel to snap and secure over the mounting holes on the pair of 120mm Bionix fans.

From this angle, the sawtooth edges of both the front and rear of the cooling fins is very evident, which are meant to break up the airflow and provide turbulent movement through the cooler itself.

Installation of the Freezer 34 Esorts Duo is relatively straightforward and without difficulty. The cooling tower is installed with fans removed, which makes the addition of the 120mm Bionix spinners incredibly simple with the spring clip mounts. Both fans can be controlled with the same PWM header, as they each have the ability to piggyback into one or the other,  greatly simplifying fan RPM management.

  • Math Geek 29 September 2019 16:24
    the black and red color scheme should match many mobo designs. looks like a solid budget choice if you have the room in the case. nice looking cooler for $40
  • Mindaugas_3 30 September 2019 06:46
    Did build with this cooler recently, check out. And it costed even less than 40$
    yeTIy333ZRUView: https://youtu.be/yeTIy333ZRU
  • rubix_1011 30 September 2019 14:59
    Artic have several color options, not only red/black.

    White, yellow and green are also available.

    Good cooler, I was pleasantly surprised.
  • Math Geek 30 September 2019 15:15
    and best thing is it lacks 25,000 illumines of rgb. all that rgb makes things look tacky overall and i'm glad they chose to avoid the mistake for those of us who don't want it :)
  • DMAN999 30 September 2019 15:31
    I have the Arctic 33 eSports Edition (white) and I am Very happy with it.
    My 3700x idles at 30-32c and maxes out at 60-62c after hours of gaming.
    The Arctic 34 should cool slightly better since it has better fans than mine does.
    JrDtGXmView: https://imgur.com/JrDtGXm
  • Soaptrail 30 September 2019 15:50
    Can I ask a noob question. In the first graph what are the CPU PWM lines for? They are blue and green. Is that how much power the CPU is drawing from the motherboard?
  • kep55 30 September 2019 23:09
    Interesting how often a device gets panned because it doesn't have RGB or other power wasting add-ons. As my pappy often said, those are just one more thing to go wrong and ruin the whole kit. Personally, not having these superfluous additions should be a positive.
  • rubix_1011 01 October 2019 01:06
    Soaptrail said:
    Can I ask a noob question. In the first graph what are the CPU PWM lines for? They are blue and green. Is that how much power the CPU is drawing from the motherboard?

    Temperatures over ambient for the motherboard's power delivery heatsink. I have a thermal probe that sits right in the middle of the cooling fins to measure this since the effectiveness of a CPU cooler also depends on the ability to help maintain airflow over other components in the system, not just keeping the CPU cool.
  • tazmo8448 01 October 2019 01:11
    Have an Arctic Freezer A32 for AM3+ with a push-pull configuration and it is without a doubt the best budget cooler I've ever used, temps barely get in the 40 C gaming; the main thing was the air flow can be directed out the back, whereas a lot of these things has you going north or south with the air flow.
    When I move to AM4 you can bet your bottom dollar one of these jewels will be on it.
  • logainofhades 01 October 2019 01:26
    I would not call lack of RGB a con.
