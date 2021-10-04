Asus ProArt PA32UCG Professional Gaming Monitor Review: Everything AND The Kitchen Sink

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

For SDR signals, the PA32UCG is limited to a measured 441 nits. This is plenty of light for any environment and will provide a bright and saturated image. With the light hood installed, you won’t want to set more than 200 nits.

The black level is impressively low for an IPS panel and we were impressed by the resulting 1429.8:1 contrast ratio. This is a native figure with no help from the local dimming feature. The PA32UCG is the first IPS panel to deliver native contrast ratio over 1400:1. With local dimming engaged, the backlight shuts off completely so we couldn’t measure the dynamic contrast ratio.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Our calibration consisted of simply setting the backlight to 200 nits. No other adjustments were made to any of the SDR picture modes. In all cases, the black level remained the best of the IPS panels and contrast stayed over 1400:1. This is a real step forward for IPS technology Though you’ll still get more contrast from a VA panel, IPS is making strides. With local dimming engaged, the PA32UCG easily beats the perceived contrast of any VA monitor.

With near-perfect screen uniformity, the PA32UCG rocked our ANSI contrast test. 1362.8:1 is another record for IPS monitors. Of course, at this price point, we expect only the best quality control and component selection. Asus certainly delivers on that.