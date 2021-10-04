Asus ProArt PA32UCG Professional Gaming Monitor Review: Everything AND The Kitchen Sink

Trending

Asus ProArt PA32UCG
(Image: © Asus)

To compare the PA32UCG’s performance, we’ve rounded up a group of Ultra HD 144 Hz monitors ranging in size from 27 to 43 inches. At 32 inches is Asus’ PG32UQX, the ROG version of our review subject, and Aorus FI32U. The Aorus FV43U is a 43-inch VA screen. The 27-inch monitors are LG’s 27GN950 and Asus’ XG27UQ. All have extended color and HDR capability

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2

Asus ProArt PA32UCG

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Asus ProArt PA32UCG

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We tested the PA32UCG in its Rendering Mode for maximum speed. At 144 Hz, it draws the screen in 7ms. At 120 Hz, it covers it in 8ms. Input lag is typical for an Ultra HD screen at 30ms. At 120 Hz, we measured 31ms of total lag. While there are faster Ultra HD gaming monitors available, the PA32UCG holds its own and when matched with our casual gaming skills, provides snappy response and instant reaction when the mouse is moved. Of course, its big advantage is image quality and there, it is only matched by the PG32UQX. For gaming, only the most skilled players will need a faster monitor than this.

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PA32UCG has better off-axis image quality than most IPS panels we’ve photographed. At 45 degrees to the side, light output only falls by 10% and color shifts slightly to red/green. Detail remains visible in both highlight and shadow areas. From the top, light is reduced by 30% and color becomes slightly blue. Detail is still visible in all areas, but the image looks a bit washed out.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PA32UCG has a uniformity compensation feature but it provided no benefit to our sample. 1.05% is the lowest value we’ve ever recorded in this test. It’s lower than results we’ve seen from monitors with compensation engaged. It just doesn’t get better than this. Asus includes test results for uniformity in its data sheet packet, so we know it has been tweaked at the factory. Needless to say, it looks perfect in every respect.

Christian Eberle is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He's a veteran reviewer of A/V equipment, specializing in monitors.
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • superop
    This is a terrible gaming monitor are you kidding? 5ms gtg response time? Blur and ghosting galore. I would NEVER game on anything unless it was a 1ms gtg response time. And these speeds have been out forever. Sure the image quality and brightness and resolution are insane. great for working with graphics. but not fast moving movies' images and especially not gaming. Would love to see some HONEST reviews and headlines that are just not meant to sell products.
  • thepersonwithaface45
    superop said:
    This is a terrible gaming monitor are you kidding? 5ms gtg response time? Blur and ghosting galore. I would NEVER game on anything unless it was a 1ms gtg response time. And these speeds have been out forever. Sure the image quality and brightness and resolution are insane. great for working with graphics. but not fast moving movies' images and especially not gaming. Would love to see some HONEST reviews and headlines that are just not meant to sell products.
    This is for photo and video editing, or ART. ART, it's called the ProART.
    EDIT
    I see the headline now, yeah they need to take that out
  • superop
    i agree 100%. but look at the title of the review

    "
    Professional Gaming Monitor Review: Everything AND The Kitchen Sink"

    No. just false.
  • voyteck
    So you have measured the brightness uniformity but what about color uniformity? I wouldn't care for the first one too much if white was getting blueish or redish tint here and there which seems to be the norm except in some higher NEC and EIZO models.
  • kristoffe
    a $5000 + tax monitor to color correct the next blockbuster film on... maybe if they took a zero off of the price tag, sure. Also, you can just calm t f down, 5ms isn't that bad.
  • superop
    You're clearly not a gamer. Try playing any fast action like call of duty on 5ms and it looks terrible. 1ms or .5 fast ips looks amazing . Just pointing out the obviously so some uneducated rich kid doesn't blow his money on this monitor thinking it's good for gaming. It's not by any means
  • tummybunny
    I'm a gamer and I couldn't care less about response times. Competitive FPS gamers on the other hand are a special breed who seem to live only to complain viciously about every monitor that has ever been released until one is released with 360hz 0.5ms, 1600 nits and RRP under $200.
  • Kingdom9214
    superop said:
    You're clearly not a gamer. Try playing any fast action like call of duty on 5ms and it looks terrible. 1ms or .5 fast ips looks amazing . Just pointing out the obviously so some uneducated rich kid doesn't blow his money on this monitor thinking it's good for gaming. It's not by any means
    You're being so dramatic, 5ms is perfectly fine for almost anyone unless you happen to be playing at the elite level (top 1-5%) that would be using a TN panel anyway. I'm also willing to bet you've never actually played on a 1ms monitor since you specifically mention IPS. As there are zero IPS panels that can actually hit 1ms. Almost every monitor that says it's 1ms only hits close to that mark on the highest overdrive setting that is unusable for gaming due to the amount of overshoot. So if this monitor is actually hitting true 5ms GTG time it's right up with there with most quality gaming IPS panels that actually fall into the 3-5ms range.
