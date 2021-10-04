Asus ProArt PA32UCG Professional Gaming Monitor Review: Everything AND The Kitchen Sink

To compare the PA32UCG’s performance, we’ve rounded up a group of Ultra HD 144 Hz monitors ranging in size from 27 to 43 inches. At 32 inches is Asus’ PG32UQX, the ROG version of our review subject, and Aorus FI32U. The Aorus FV43U is a 43-inch VA screen. The 27-inch monitors are LG’s 27GN950 and Asus’ XG27UQ. All have extended color and HDR capability

Pixel Response and Input Lag

We tested the PA32UCG in its Rendering Mode for maximum speed. At 144 Hz, it draws the screen in 7ms. At 120 Hz, it covers it in 8ms. Input lag is typical for an Ultra HD screen at 30ms. At 120 Hz, we measured 31ms of total lag. While there are faster Ultra HD gaming monitors available, the PA32UCG holds its own and when matched with our casual gaming skills, provides snappy response and instant reaction when the mouse is moved. Of course, its big advantage is image quality and there, it is only matched by the PG32UQX. For gaming, only the most skilled players will need a faster monitor than this.

Viewing Angles

The PA32UCG has better off-axis image quality than most IPS panels we’ve photographed. At 45 degrees to the side, light output only falls by 10% and color shifts slightly to red/green. Detail remains visible in both highlight and shadow areas. From the top, light is reduced by 30% and color becomes slightly blue. Detail is still visible in all areas, but the image looks a bit washed out.

Screen Uniformity

The PA32UCG has a uniformity compensation feature but it provided no benefit to our sample. 1.05% is the lowest value we’ve ever recorded in this test. It’s lower than results we’ve seen from monitors with compensation engaged. It just doesn’t get better than this. Asus includes test results for uniformity in its data sheet packet, so we know it has been tweaked at the factory. Needless to say, it looks perfect in every respect.