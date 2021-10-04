Asus ProArt PA32UCG Professional Gaming Monitor Review: Everything AND The Kitchen Sink

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

To test the PA32UCG’s HDR performance, we used an HDR10 signal from our test rig. Each HDR signal type can be rendered in either DCI-P3 or Rec.2020 color. Most gaming and video content uses the DCI gamut since it more closely matches the bulk of available consumer displays.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PA32UCG breaks our maximum brightness record with over 1719 nits recorded in HDR mode. This was achieved with both window and full screen patterns. That’s a serious achievement. With a full white field on the screen, we couldn’t look at it directly. In practice, it means very bright highlights against a deep and saturated background. The 1152-zone Mini-LED backlight delivers incredible black levels as well. To get a measurement, we had to display a small info bug at the bottom of the screen. Otherwise, a full field black pattern registers zero nits because the backlight is completely shut off. Resulting contrast is almost 208,000:1, another record. Only an OLED panel can produce a higher perceived contrast ratio. And when viewed side by side, it’s hard to tell the PA32UCG from an OLED; it’s that good.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

For each HDR mode, you can choose either DCI-P3 or Rec.2020 color. Additionally, you can pick from three EOTF response curves. Optimized is the default and produces the closest adherence to standard. We tested both color gamuts. Grayscale and EOTF tracking are virtually identical as they should be. The PA32UCG’s high brightness means it doesn’t start tone-mapping until 80%. Most HDR content is mastered to 1000 nits so this monitor has a lot of headroom with which to extend dynamic range even further.

For the color tests, we ran a DCI-P3 and a Rec.2020 reference sweep in each HDR color mode. When set to Rec.2020, the PA32UCG over-saturates the inner targets whether the input signal is DCI or 2020. When set to DCI-P3, the measurements are closer to the mark. The takeaway is that you should set the PA32UCG to the correct reference gamut for the material you’re viewing. Most games and videos are mastered in DCI-P3. If you encounter something mastered to Rec.2020, only then should you choose that gamut from the monitor’s OSD. For general entertainment use, DCI-P3 is the right play.