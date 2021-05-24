Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ 170 Hz Monitor Review: 1440p Meets Excellent Dynamic Contrast

Viewing Angles

The XG27AQ’s viewing angles are very good with just a slight shift to blue and a 20% light reduction at 45° to the sides. This is comparable performance to the best IPS panels we’ve photographed. From the top, the tint is green with a 40% reduction in output and very good retention of picture detail.

Screen Uniformity

Our XG27AQ sample measured just over 10% deviation but we couldn’t see any issues with the naked eye in a completely dark room. Our meter noted hotspots in the upper and lower right zones, but we couldn’t see them when displaying a black field pattern. There were no color aberrations, nor were there hotspots in brighter patterns. This is very good performance.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

We treat response and input lag separately because they have different impacts on the gaming experience. Fast response means better motion resolution and less breakup of the picture when things move quickly. The XG27AQ performs as expected in this test. 6 ms is very smooth and will produce a clear image during fast-moving sequences with no significant blur.

ELMB is not needed and you can set the overdrive on level 4 without ghosting artifacts. Obviously, the 240 Hz AOC is superior in this test and even though 2 ms may seem insignificant, it makes a visible difference. Gaps in input lag values have a lesser effect. It’s doubtful that any player will notice a 3 ms difference in control input lag. Though the XG27AQ comes in last here, it felt no different to us during gameplay than any of the other monitors.