Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q 4K Monitor Review: Ultra HD, Ultra Cheap

Viewing Angles

Many users choose IPS for its excellent viewing angles, and the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is a great example. It only lost about 20% of its brightness at a 45 degrees off-axis with a slight shift to green. Details stayed sharp with every brightness step still visible.

The top-down view was also better than what a TN or VA panel can boast. It showed visible detail with a 40% reduction in brightness.

Screen Uniformity

After the ANSI contrast test, we were concerned that the VG289Q might show some corner glow in the uniformity test, but that was not the case. Our sample measured well at just over 10% deviation from the center zone. We couldn’t see any bleed in a 0% black field pattern.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Buying a 4K gaming monitor for under $400 requires one sacrifice –- speed. The VG289Q tops out at 60 Hz, and in our response and lag tests, it delivered performance commensurate with that limitation. On the plus side, a draw time of 22ms is faster than most 60 Hz screens; a more typical score would be 25ms. Overall lag is also good for the genre at 62ms.

Clearly, a higher refresh rate is required for the smoothest possible gameplay. But if you are playing titles more focused on detail and realism than speed and response, the VG289Q’s Ultra HD resolution will be advantageous.

