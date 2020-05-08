Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q 4K Monitor Review: Ultra HD, Ultra Cheap

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q deals Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q BHPhoto $329 View

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two .

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q competes in a price category dominated by QHD monitors with fast refresh rates. Though it tops out at 60 Hz, it will appeal to those looking for maximum pixel density. To compare its performance, we’ve rounded up the Aorus FI27Q , Aorus CV27Q , Razer Raptor 27 , plus two 32-inchers, the Dell S3220DGF and BenQ EW3280U .

The TUF Gaming VG289Q topped out at just over 370 nits with SDR content, and that’s plenty of light in any room environment. Black levels were mid-pack in the group overall, but of the IPS panels, the VG289Q carried a slight advantage here. All the screens managed over 1,000:1 contrast ratio, so the Asus is in good company. Not surprisingly, the widest dynamic range came from our two VA panels, the Dell and Aorus displays.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Calibration (see our recommended settings) didn’t cost the TUF Gaming VG289Q any noticeable amount of contrast. Black levels remained respectable with a slight advantage going to the FI27Q in the IPS category and an even larger difference seen in the VA monitors. The VG289Q’s calibrated contrast ratio of 1,026.3:1 is a solid number for any IPS screen.

When measuring the checkerboard pattern for the ANSI contrast test, we recorded a slight elevation in black levels at the corners. It was hard to see with the naked eye but it did reduce the overall value a little. Still, the VG289Q compares well with above-average IPS screens in this benchmark, which is impressive given its low price. When considering value, this Asus punches above its weight class.

