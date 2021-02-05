BenQ Mobiuz EX2510 Monitor Review: A 144 Hz Steal

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The EX2510 performed like a typical IPS panel in our off axis viewing test. The side view went blue with a small reduction, about 20%, in brightness. The top view is greenish, but detail stays strong throughout the brightness range. Output is about 40% lower in the vertical plane.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our EX2510 sample showed no screen uniformity issues in the black field pattern test. No glow or bleed was visible anywhere on the screen. Brighter patterns showed no problems with color uniformity. This is a very well-made monitor.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It’s an inescapable fact that in the gaming monitor genre, speed costs money. Running at 144 Hz, the EX2510 moves pixels as fast as any other 144 Hz screen in the response test and is just 2-3ms behind other 144 Hz monitors in overall lag score. Hardcore gamers may want to pay more for those 3ms, but casual gamers will have a more than satisfying experience. If you want 5ms less control lag, the PX279 Prime will cost you about $100 more. At the BenQ’s price point though, gaming performance is excellent.