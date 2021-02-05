Trending

BenQ Mobiuz EX2510 Monitor Review: A 144 Hz Steal

Solid build, solid performance, solid value

BenQ Mobiuz EX2510
Viewing Angles

The EX2510 performed like a typical IPS panel in our off axis viewing test. The side view went blue with a small reduction, about 20%, in brightness. The top view is greenish, but detail stays strong throughout the brightness range. Output is about 40% lower in the vertical plane.

Screen Uniformity

Our EX2510 sample showed no screen uniformity issues in the black field pattern test. No glow or bleed was visible anywhere on the screen. Brighter patterns showed no problems with color uniformity. This is a very well-made monitor.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

It’s an inescapable fact that in the gaming monitor genre, speed costs money. Running at 144 Hz, the EX2510 moves pixels as fast as any other 144 Hz screen in the response test and is just 2-3ms behind other 144 Hz monitors in overall lag score. Hardcore gamers may want to pay more for those 3ms, but casual gamers will have a more than satisfying experience. If you want 5ms less control lag, the PX279 Prime will cost you about $100 more. At the BenQ’s price point though, gaming performance is excellent.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Sergei Tachenov 06 February 2021 07:32
    What a timing! I just had a hard time choosing a 24–25" IPS monitor for casual gaming (no 240+ Hz, but with G-Sync and at least 120 Hz). Your review came out right after I finally placed my order. I was seriously considering this model too, but even though your sample had no glow nor bleed, apparently this monitor does suffer from bleed, as on the picture in this guy's review (in Russian, but a picture is worth a thousand words in any language):
    https://market.yandex.ru/user/vmkj49recpvvfz2hdkb4ez4quw/reviewsWhat's especially annoying is that the bleed apparently comes from the power LED, that's reportedly impossible to turn off. Because of this, I eventually ordered an Acer Nitro VG252QPbmiipx (Acer seriously needs to reconsider its model naming strategy!).
    Reply