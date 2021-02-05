BenQ Mobiuz EX2510 Monitor Review: A 144 Hz Steal

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We rounded up a group of IPS panels to compare the EX2510’s performance. Resolutions include 1080p, 1440p and 4K. All have HDR and similar contrast levels. At the high end is the Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ and Viotek GFI27QXA. Selling for only slightly more money than the BenQ is the MSI Optix MAG273R, Pixio PX277 Prime and Pixio PX279 Prime.

The EX2510 is rated for 400 nits max brightness but can only hit that in HDR mode. SDR tops out at 322 nits, which is still plenty of light for any indoor environment. With a solid score in the black level test, the EX2510 manages to squeak out a respectable 1,240.8:1 contrast ratio. This is better than average performance among IPS panels, though the Viotek and MSI offer a tiny bit more dynamic range. You’ll have a hard time seeing the difference in practice though.

After Calibration to 200 nits

After calibration to 200 nits brightness (see our recommended settings on page 1), the EX2510’s contrast dropped slightly, but not visibly. It’s still in third place among the comparison group. At close to 1,200:1, it beats out most IPS monitors in this test.

In the ANSI test, the EX2510 moves up one spot with an excellent 1,172.2:1 result. Our sample showed excellent screen uniformity and top-notch intra image contrast with clear delineation between dark and light objects. This makes the picture a little more 3D-like.