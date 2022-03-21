BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Review: Maximum Curve, Color, and Speed

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ultra-wide monitors are not known to be light cannons but the EX3410R has more than enough output for any task or environment. In SDR mode, it will produce nearly 400 nits which is very bright, enough that your eyes will hurt after a short time. You can turn down the brightness slider to a minimum of 61 nits which is a reasonable level when playing in a darkened room.

With a very low black level of 0.1109, the EX3410R is pipped only by the MSI for the contrast crown. Very few desktop displays can top 3,500:1 but the BenQ can. That is where its superiority over its predecessor, the EX3415R, becomes apparent.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Contrast keeps the first and second place screens the same, with both picking up a few points. The EX3410R is now running at 3,745.9:1, a near-record score. It truly doesn’t get much better until you get into jumbo screens of 43 inches or larger.

Though the ANSI score is lower, it’s still among the very best I’ve recorded for any monitor. This is a real-world test which means the EX3410R has a very realistic picture. Black levels are deep, and highlights are detailed.