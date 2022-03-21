BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Review: Maximum Curve, Color, and Speed

I’ve gone back in time a bit to find enough 34-inch ultra-wide monitors for the EX3410R’s comparison. In addition to the BenQ EX3415R is MSI’s MPG343CQR, Cooler Master’s GM34-CW, Gigabyte’s G34WQC and Viotek’s GNV34DBE.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Nearly all 144 Hz monitors draw a full white field in 7ms. The EX3415R managed it in 6ms, but the EX3410R did it in 7ms like the rest. Both BenQs offer superb overdrive with no artifacts to keep moving objects and side-to-side camera pans smooth. There is no ghosting or stutter at all.

In the lag test, the EX3410R was a bit behind the others but not by enough to be noticed in gameplay. While some might find the Cooler Master a little snappier, most players will be more than happy fragging with the BenQ. I had no control issues during my gaming sessions. It’s interesting to note that the MSI’s 165 Hz does not give it an advantage here.

Viewing Angles

Most VA monitors have merely OK viewing angles compared to IPS panels, but the EX3410R is a standout. Though you can see about 20% less light and a slight pink hue, the difference isn’t as great as most VA panels I test. I doubt many users will be sharing a 34-inch ultra-wide monitor with another player, but if you do, both parties will be satisfied with the image.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

My EX3410R sample had a slight hotspot in the top center of the screen when viewing a full black field pattern. I could not see the anomaly in actual content. The rest of the zones were visually identical to one another. There was no bleed or glow visible when I turned off the room lights.