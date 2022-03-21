BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Review: Maximum Curve, Color, and Speed

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The EX3410R automatically switches to HDR mode when an HDR10 signal is input. You can choose between DisplayHDR, Game HDRi or CinemaHDRi. The latter two deviate from the luminance and color tracking standards to create a more interpretive image. Using the convenient button on the panel’s front makes it easy to pick your favorite.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

The EX3410R has no shortage of brightness for HDR content. It’s rated for 400 nits but easily tops 500 in my test. Black levels are relatively low but not quite as low as the MSI. The BenQ’s HDR contrast ratio is nearly the same as its SDR number. While there is room for improvement here, this doesn’t mean that the EX3410R’s HDR is devoid of impact. 3,431.7:1 is a high contrast ratio. The only flaw is that on this monitor, HDR doesn’t look significantly different than SDR.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

The EX3410R has HDR luminance tracking and grayscale traits similar to what I found in SDR mode. This time though, black levels are a bit too low. Shadow detail can sometimes be hard to see depending on which game you’re playing. But in-game controls, like those in Doom Eternal, can easily bring back any obscured content. From 40% and higher, the line follows the spec with a 65% transition to tone-mapping. Grayscale is a bit blue, but most content won’t prominently show that error.

Color tracking is over-saturated at the lower points, then on-target as the measurements reach the gamut perimeter. This will effectively increase perceived color saturation in most content without clipping too much information. You can see that HDR color hits the full saturation points for red and blue and comes up about 20% short in green. This is typical performance for an extended color monitor.