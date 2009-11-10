Part 1: Building A Balanced Gaming PC

Power Consumption
Rather than our typical idle and Prime95/Furmark load consumption data, for this story, we decided that the single most important number would be the max consumption seen while gaming. The highest consumption recorded was seen in GTA IV, but because the Radeon HD 4850 could not run this test, we used the close runner-up Crysis.
The GeForce GTX 260 doesn’t consume too many more watts than the Radeon HD 4850, while generally offering a significant boost in performance. Considering the impressive results seen when paired with an efficient dual-core CPU, the Radeon HD 4890 also stands out in this category.
Big performance does come at the expense of big power consumption and heat. The GeForce GTX 295 consumes less wattage than the Radeon HD 4870 X2, but often requires a more powerful (and power-consuming) CPU to shine in performance tests. Core i7-920/GeForce GTX 295 consumed exactly the same as Core 2 Quad Q9550/Radeon HD 4870 X2, while offering a higher level of performance--offset, of course, by a greater initial purchase price.
Thankyou!
I'd like to see some discussion on the availability of sub $400 (at times as low as $280) 28" monitors. At this price range, does it make more sense to spend more on the LCD even if less is spent initially on graphics? I would think the benefit of 28" vs. 22" is so great that the extra money could be taken from, say, a 9550 + 4890 combo and getting a 8400/6300 + 4850 instead, with the right motherboard a second 4850 later will pass a 4890 anyway.
That being said - is there a way we can compile this data and compute an "optimized" system for the given hardware available? Finding the true, calculated sweet spot for performance/$ would be so nice to have on hand every quarter or twice a year. I'll have to think about this one for a while. There may be some concessions to make, and it might not even work out. But it would be so cool.
Good review, but hopefully it can be updated soon with some of the newer equipment thats out, to turn it into a fantastic guide for people.
Looking forward to part 2.