Part 1: Building A Balanced Gaming PC

World in Conflict

We use the game’s built-in benchmark for testing World in Conflict. While you'll often hear that an RTS is playable at 25-30 FPS, we set our average target at 35 FPS to better cope with the minimum frame rates experienced in the game.

The Radeon HD 4850 does fine at 1280x1024, but enabling 4x AA exceeds its limits. The GeForce cards are, here again, more limited by the dual-core processors, making the Radeon HD 4890/E6300 the cheapest combination needed to reach our target. The Radeon HD 4870 X2 and all of the GeForce cards continue to scale upward up until we hit the Core i7-920. But interestingly, the Radeon HD 4890 is fairly well-balanced with the E8400 and above.

Not a whole lot changes at 1680x1050. The Radeon HD 4890 and Radeon HD 4870 X2 are both playable when paired with the Pentium E6300. But it takes more processor than that to balance out any of the cards capable of this resolution.

At 1920x1200, the GeForce GTX 260 falls a bit, now requiring a quad-core CPU to remain above target. The Radeon HD 4890 is still the sweet spot for a cheapest minimum recommendation, only falling behind the GeForce GTX 285 when paired up to the top CPU.

World in Conflict sure looks impressive maxed out at 2560x1600 with 4x AA enabled. But it’s only the dual-GPU solutions that remain playable. While the Radeon HD 4870 X2 reaches its target with the Pentium E6300 here, it’s not a combination we’d recommend for non-overclockers. Likewise, with the GeForce GTX 295, if you own this beast, match it up to quad-core chip or raise the core speed of your dual-core CPU. Ignore the Radeon HD 4850 fluctuations in this chart, as each instance was reduced to a painful slideshow.