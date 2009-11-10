Part 1: Building A Balanced Gaming PC

Test System Configuration And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-920 (Bloomfield) 2.66 GHz, LGA 1366, 4.8 GT/s QPI, 8MB L3 cache Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550 (Yorkfield) 2.83 GHz, LGA 775, FSB-1333, 12MB L2 cacheIntel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Wolfdale) 3.0GHz, LGA 775, FSB-1333, 6MB L2 cacheIntel Pentium E6300 (Wolfdale) 2.8 GHz, LGA 775, FSB-1066, 2MB L2 cache
|Motherboard
|Asus Rampage II Extreme (LGA 1366) X58/ICH10, BIOS 1504 (07/23/09)Asus Rampage Formula (LGA 775), X48/ICH9R,BIOS 0902 (4-28-09)
|RAM
|Corsair 4GB (2 x 2GB) DDR2-1066, 5-5-5-15Corsair 6GB (3 x 2GB) DDR3-1600, 8-8-8-24
|Graphics
|ATI Radeon HD 4870 X2 2GBATI Radeon HD 4890 1GBATI Radeon HD 4850 512MBNvidia Geforce GTX 295 1792MBNvidia Geforce GTX 285 1GBNvidia Geforce GTX 260 896MB
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black WD6401AALS, 640GB, 7,200 RPM, 32MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W
|CPU Cooler
|Xigmatek HDT-S1283Xigmatek Dark Knight-S1283V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Ultimate Edition x64, Service Pack 1
|Graphics Drivers
|Nvidia GeForce 190.62AMD Catalyst 9.8
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool, Very High Quality, No AA
|Far Cry 2
|Patch 1.03, DirectX 10, in-game benchmark, Ultra High Quality, 4x AA
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R Clear Sky
|Average of four segments 'a-tested object', DirectX 10/10.1, Ultra High Quality, EFD Lighting, no MSAA
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Patch 1.0.4.0, in-game benchmark, High Quality Settings, High Textures, Medium View Distance
|Fallout 3
|Patch 1.7, Custom THG Benchmark "Capital Wasteland" (60 sec.), Ultra High Quality, 4x MSAA, 15x AF
|Race Driver : GRID
|Patch 1.20, Custom THG Benchmark "Detroit Circuit" (45 sec.), Highest Quality, 4x AA
|World In Conflict
|Patch 1009, DirectX 10, timedemo, Very High Quality, 4x AA / 16x AF
Thankyou!
I'd like to see some discussion on the availability of sub $400 (at times as low as $280) 28" monitors. At this price range, does it make more sense to spend more on the LCD even if less is spent initially on graphics? I would think the benefit of 28" vs. 22" is so great that the extra money could be taken from, say, a 9550 + 4890 combo and getting a 8400/6300 + 4850 instead, with the right motherboard a second 4850 later will pass a 4890 anyway.
That being said - is there a way we can compile this data and compute an "optimized" system for the given hardware available? Finding the true, calculated sweet spot for performance/$ would be so nice to have on hand every quarter or twice a year. I'll have to think about this one for a while. There may be some concessions to make, and it might not even work out. But it would be so cool.
Good review, but hopefully it can be updated soon with some of the newer equipment thats out, to turn it into a fantastic guide for people.
Looking forward to part 2.