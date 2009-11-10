Trending

Part 1: Building A Balanced Gaming PC

Test System Configuration And Benchmarks

Test Hardware
ProcessorsIntel Core i7-920 (Bloomfield) 2.66 GHz, LGA 1366, 4.8 GT/s QPI, 8MB L3 cache Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550 (Yorkfield) 2.83 GHz, LGA 775, FSB-1333, 12MB L2 cacheIntel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Wolfdale) 3.0GHz, LGA 775, FSB-1333, 6MB L2 cacheIntel Pentium E6300 (Wolfdale) 2.8 GHz, LGA 775, FSB-1066, 2MB L2 cache
MotherboardAsus Rampage II Extreme (LGA 1366) X58/ICH10, BIOS 1504 (07/23/09)Asus Rampage Formula (LGA 775), X48/ICH9R,BIOS 0902 (4-28-09)
RAMCorsair 4GB (2 x 2GB) DDR2-1066, 5-5-5-15Corsair 6GB (3 x 2GB) DDR3-1600, 8-8-8-24
GraphicsATI Radeon HD 4870 X2 2GBATI Radeon HD 4890 1GBATI Radeon HD 4850 512MBNvidia Geforce GTX 295 1792MBNvidia Geforce GTX 285 1GBNvidia Geforce GTX 260 896MB
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar Black WD6401AALS, 640GB, 7,200 RPM, 32MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
PowerCorsair CMPSU-850HX 850W
CPU CoolerXigmatek HDT-S1283Xigmatek Dark Knight-S1283V
Software and Drivers
Operating SystemWindows Vista Ultimate Edition x64, Service Pack 1
Graphics DriversNvidia GeForce 190.62AMD Catalyst 9.8
Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
CrysisPatch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool, Very High Quality, No AA
Far Cry 2Patch 1.03, DirectX 10, in-game benchmark, Ultra High Quality, 4x AA
S.T.A.L.K.E.R  Clear SkyAverage of four segments 'a-tested object', DirectX 10/10.1, Ultra High Quality, EFD Lighting, no MSAA
Grand Theft Auto IVPatch 1.0.4.0, in-game benchmark, High Quality Settings, High Textures, Medium View Distance
Fallout 3Patch 1.7, Custom THG Benchmark "Capital Wasteland" (60 sec.), Ultra High Quality, 4x MSAA, 15x AF
Race Driver : GRIDPatch 1.20, Custom THG Benchmark "Detroit Circuit" (45 sec.), Highest Quality, 4x AA
World In ConflictPatch 1009, DirectX 10, timedemo, Very High Quality, 4x AA / 16x AF
