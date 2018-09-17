Cooler Master MasterCase H500M Review: Expensive, but Excellent

Packed with premium features and top notch thermal and acoustic performance, there are a number of reasons to choose the Cooler Master MasterCase H500M. Its ability to accommodate a wide variety of system builds makes it easy to recommend to just about anyone, if they have the money.

With so many companies vying for your hard earned money, it seems like there isn't a brand out there that doesn't have a premium chassis packed with all the bells and whistles, including tempered glass panels, addressable RGB lighting, USB Type-C ports and water cooling options galore. One such company competing for your attention is Cooler Master with the latest entry in its MasterCase line of chassis.

At first glance, the MasterCase H500M ($199) looks very similar to the MasterCase H500P. But upon further inspection you will notice subtle design differences that set this chassis apart from Cooler Master's other mid-tower offerings. It's obvious that this design is aimed at gamers who want over-the-top looks and enthusiasts who want to showcase their system builds.

Specifications

Type Mid-Tower ATX Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX (E-ATX support up to 12 x 10.7 inches) Dimensions (HxWxD) 21.5 x 9.8 x 21.4 inches (546 x 248 x 544mm) Space Above Motherboard 1.5 + 1.5 inches (76.2mm) Card Length 16.2 inches (412mm) CPU Cooler Height 7.5 inches (190mm) Power Supply Format Standard ATX PS2-Style PSU Weight 31.1 lbs (14.1kg) External Bays ✗ Internal Bays 2x 3.5 inches

6x 2.6 inches Card Slots 7 + 2 vertical Ports/Jacks 4x USB 3.0

1x USB Type-C (Gen 2), audio/mic jacks, RGB switch Other Tempered-glass side panels, included RGB / fan controller Front Fans 2x 200mm ARGB fans Rear Fans 1x 140mm Top Fans ✗ Bottom Fans ✗ Side Fans ✗ Dampening ✗ Warranty One year, limited

Exterior

image003

image005 image003

image005

This chassis is made of steel and plastic and is painted black (inside and out). It measures 546 x 248 x 544mm (LxWxH) and weighs just over 31lbs. A slightly modified version of the industrial crossbar design featured on the MasterCase H500 and H500P, the design is visually similar to Cougar’s Panzer line of cases.

image007

image009 image007

image009

The top panel is made up of a large, slightly tinted tempered glass panel. Directly under this panel is an area with mounting locations for three 120mm or 140mm fans, or two 200mm fans.

The revamped structured bar design features large ventilation holes running along both sides of the front and top panels with dual-layer black metal mesh (a coarse perforated metal, backed by fine metal screening material) embedded in the frame. These air-intake vents provide a path for fresh air to be drawn into the chassis.

The area between the top panel and the front panel is slanted at a 45° angle. This area is home to four USB 3.0 and one USB 3.1 Type-C ports, headphone and microphone jacks, a hard drive activity LED and a reset and power button. The reset button can also be used to manually control RGB lighting functions. Note that if you plan on utilizing all four USB 3.0 ports, you will need a motherboard with dual 3.0 headers or a 20-pin splitter cable.

image015

image017

image019

image021 image015

image017

image019

image021

In its default configuration the front fascia ships with a center panel made of the same dual-layer black metal mesh material embedded in the front and top panels. Cooler Master includes an optional tempered glass front panel for this chassis as well. Changing the center insert requires the removal of eight Phillips head screws and is a rather straightforward process. We conducted separate thermal and audio tests with each panel installed (page three).

Behind the mesh front panel you'll find two large 200mm RGB-lit fans. The design of the front panel requires removal of both tempered glass side panels to gain access to six clips (three on each side) holding the front in place.

The full-coverage tinted tempered glass side panels are held in place by a slotted-head cam latch mechanism in the middle of the upper edge. Turning the latch clockwise releases the panel from the frame. A metal edge along the panel's base does a great job holding the panel in place, helping to prevent the glass against accidental drops.

In the rear of the chassis, you'll find seven standard expansion-card slots (plus two vertical ones for video-card mounting), an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU and an exhaust-fan mounting location that supports both 120mm and 140mm fans. The exhaust-fan mounting location is equipped with slotted screw holes that allow you adjust the position of the fan to fine-tune airflow or make room for system components. There is a large plastic mesh filter covering the power-supply fan opening that is removable from the rear. The four large rectangle, rubber-coated feet keep the case just over .5 inches off the ground.

The fan-filtration system on the H500M is basic, but effective. The dual-layer black mesh we mentioned earlier filter the fan-mounting locations in the front and top of the chassis. Cleaning and maintenance is best done with the entire panel removed. A large, removable nylon filter covers the opening for the power-supply fan; you remove this filter from the case's rear. This, of course, requires moving your entire system to gain access.

image027

image029

image031

image033 image027

image029

image031

image033

MORE:Best Cases

MORE:All Case Content